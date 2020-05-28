A 10-Minute Yoga Routine For People Who Sit All Day

Want to counter the effects of your WFH desk? Here is yoga practitioner Catalina Moraga's approach.

Sitting for prolonged hours—especially in a makeshift home office—can create aches and pains in the body and agitation or stagnation in the mind. Break up a sedentary workday with mindful movements and breath awareness. This sequence addresses tensions in the neck, shoulders, back, hips, legs and feet caused by prolonged sitting. Explore how this practice can help you navigate the rest of your day with more vitality.

Catalina Moraga is co-director of Spirit Loft Movement & Yoga Centre in Toronto, where she teaches yoga, movement and mindfulness practices. Yoga mat provided by Always x Always.