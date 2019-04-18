The 33 Best Rhubarb Recipes For Spring

Spring is truly here when those signature pink stalks hit the grocery aisles. Get the most out of the short rhubarb season by starting early, preserving the extras (read more on how to freeze rhubarb below) and and making as many tasty desserts and savoury mains featuring this spring vegetable as possible (yes, it’s a vegetable, even though it’s often used like a fruit). Get inspired with our rhubarb recipes below:

Things To Know About Rhubarb

Don’t Eat Rhubarb Leaves

Safety alert! Rhubarb leaves contain oxalic acid, which can be poisonous. Simply chop them off, discard and the rest of the stalk is then ready to use.

How to Freeze Rhubarb

If you’re lucky enough to have it growing in your garden, chances are you have more rhubarb than you can use. Thankfully, frozen rhubarb will keep well for up to a year. To freeze, discard the leaves, chop stalks into 1-inch pieces and fill zip-top bags with 2 cup portions (easier for future use). Find more rhubarb prep tips here.

Watch: How To Make Stewed Rhubarb (Also Known As Poached Rhubarb)