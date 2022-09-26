The Secret To Perfect Kale Chips

The next time you're craving something with crunch, reach for the vegetable crisper.

There aren’t a lot of easy-to-make snacks that pack as much of a nutritional punch as kale chips. Unlike some trendy foods, kale truly deserves its healthy halo.

Why does kale get so much credit? Kale is packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. It’s remarkably high in fibre and iron; it’s also high in vitamins K and D, and a great source of calcium. To add to this already impressive list, it’s also high in omega-3 and 6, folic acid and Vitamin B6.

Nutritional benefits aside, crispy kale chips are one of my favourite things to make with kale. And — after years of practice — I think I’ve discovered the perfect way to make them.

The key to perfect kale chips? A slow and low bake. Most kale chip recipes call for a temperature between 350F and 425F. This seems logical, as we normally use a high heat when we want something crispy. However what tends to happen at this temperature is that the thinner parts of the kale become brittle, brown and bitter while the thicker parts are either undercooked or chewy. To get perfectly uniform, crispy kale chips, the key is to bake them for longer, at a lower temperature. Baking kale chips at 300F for 20 to 25 minutes allows the vegetable to slightly dehydrate while it cooks, resulting in a perfectly crispy chip.

The other trick to awesome kale chips is to flavour them up. Once the chips have been rubbed with oil, sprinkle them with anything you like. I like using quinoa flakes, lemon rind, curry powder, paprika, finely grated cheddar or parmesan, pepper or even brown sugar before you bake them. Give them a try:

Kale chips recipe

Prep: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Kale chip ingredients

1 large bunch kale

1 to 2tbsp olive oil

1/4 to 1/2 tsp kosher salt

Kale chip instructions

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Arrange racks on upper and lower third of oven. Preheat to 300F.

Remove the stems and ribs from the kale and discard. Tear into 2-in. pieces. Rinse. Pat dry, removing all water.

Spread the kale over the baking sheets in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil then rub oil in with hands to ensure the kale is coated evenly. Sprinkle with salt and any desired seasonings.

the kale over the baking sheets in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil then rub oil in with hands to ensure the kale is coated evenly. Sprinkle with salt and any desired seasonings. Bake for 10 minutes. Rotate sheets and bake for 10 to 12 more minutes or until chips are dry, crispy and evenly baked.

And if you need tips on preparing your kale for this recipe, here’s how to remove the fibrous stem from the leaves