The 4 Best New Plant-Based Cookbooks This Spring

Hot for Food All Day by Lauren Toyota

Toyota’s follow-up to Vegan Comfort Classics features recipes designed to leave leftovers that can be made into something new, from shishito pepper ramen to rocky road bars to new takes on the tofu scramble. Out now, $30.

Fast, Easy, Cheap Vegan by Sam Turnbull

The second cookbook by the It Doesn’t Taste Like Chicken blogger boasts affordable 30-minute recipes. From basil gnocchi to peanut butter squares, she proves that convenience cooking can still be comforting. March 30, $30.

Liv B’s Easy Everyday by Olivia Biermann

Halifax-based food writer Olivia Biermann offers up quick-cooking versions of her massively popular plant-based recipes, all of which can be made in a single pot, on a sheet pan, or with five or fewer ingredients. April 12, $30.

Occasionally Eggs by Alexandra Daum

Toronto-born food blogger Alexandra Daum focuses on in-season ingredients and year-round treats, from halva lattes to kabocha-squash breads. Also helpful: a thorough guide to plant-based pantry staples. April 20, $35.