3 Plant-Based Thanksgiving Sides From Jillian Harris

'Fraiche Food, Full Hearts'—which the HGTV star and lifestyle blogger wrote with her cousin, registered dietitian Tori Wesszer—is packed with feel-good recipes. Here, three of our favourites.

Maple Thyme Roasted Parsnips and Carrots



Roasted veggies are such an easy side dish to make, and this combination is one of our favourites. Maple syrup is a nod to our Canadian heritage and adds an earthy sweetness that caramelizes to utter perfection with the roasted vegetables. We just mix everything together on the baking sheet with our hands for easy prep because who needs extra dishes when entertaining?

Ingredients

4 parsnips (about 1 pound/450 g)

6 to 7 carrots (around 1 pound/ 450 g)

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

2 tbsp (30 mL) pure maple syrup

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh thyme leaves

salt and pepper

3 or 4 springs fresh thyme, for garnish

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Wash and peel the parsnips and carrots. Cut them in half lengthwise and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil and maple syrup, then sprinkle with chopped thyme and salt and pepper to taste. Toss with your hands to combine everything, ensuring the vegetables are well coated. Spread the vegetables evenly on the baking sheet.

3. Roast, turning halfway through with a metal spatula, until golden brown and slightly caramelized, about 35 minutes.

4. Transfer the veggies to a platter, garnish with the thyme sprigs and serve immediately.

Serves 4 to 6

Harvest Kale Slaw with Tahini Dressing



After a fun-filled three-day girls’ trip to Hawaii with a red-eye flight back home, we ended up at Heirloom, a Vancouver eatery known for their unbelievable vegetarian food. We ordered their kale salad to share, and we all fought for the last bite. Back in Kelowna, our team member and friend Mackenzie whipped up this version for us, and she nailed it! This one is so unique, delicious, and healthy! You will not use all the dressing, so store the extra in a resealable container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Ingredients

For the Tahini Dressing:

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1/3 cup (75 mL) nutritional yeast

1/4 cup (60 mL) tahini

3 tbsp + 1/2 tsp (52 mL) tamari

2 tbsp (30 mL) apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp (2 mL) pure maple syrup

1/2 cup (125 mL) water

1/3 cup (60 mL) avocado, grapeseed oil or other neutral-tasting oil

For the Harvest Kale Slaw:

4 cups (1 L) lightly-packed finely chopped green curly kale with stems removed

3 cups (750 mL) shredded red cabbage

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) grated carrots (2 to 3 large carrots)

1/3 cup (75 mL) finely chopped red onion

1/2 cup (125 mL) sunflower seeds

1/2 cup (125 mL) pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup (125 mL) dried cranberries

1 package (7.5 ounces/210 g) smoked extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) cubes

1 tbsp (15 mL) cornstarch

2 tbsp (30 mL) extra-virgin olive oil



Method

1. Make the tahini dressing in a blender (or deep, narrow container if using an immersion blender). Combine the garlic, nutritional yeast, tahini, tamari, cider vinegar, lemon juice, maple syrup, water, and avocado oil. Blend for 2 minutes, or until smooth.

2. Make the harvest kale slaw In a large bowl, combine the kale, cabbage, carrots, red onion, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and cranberries. Toss to combine and set aside.

3. Press the tofu cubes between 2 sheets of paper towel or a kitchen towel to remove any extra moisture.

4. In a small bowl, sprinkle the tofu cubes with the cornstarch and toss to coat. Shake off any excess.

5. In a small frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Lightly fry the tofu cubes until they are light golden on all sides, about 2 minutes in total. Remove from the heat and transfer the tofu to a plate to cool.

6. Slowly pour the Tahini Dressing over the Harvest Kale Slaw, adding just enough to coat the salad or to taste (you will not use all the dressing). Add the tofu, toss again, and serve immediately.

Serves 4 to 6

Jilly’s Almost Famous Stuffing



Turkey stuffing, meet your match. Tori’s mom, Patsy, was (and still is) the stuffing queen and was responsible for teaching Jilly how to master this dish. Her version had breakfast sausage in it and no white wine or apple. This un-stuffed stuffing will win over everyone at the holiday table! It’s moist, packed with all of those familiar stuffing flavours (addictive, actually), and super simple to put together. Double this recipe and use the same pan if you are feeding a crowd.

Ingredients

1/2 cup (125 mL) vegan butter

1/4 cup (60 mL) extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups (500 mL) finely copped celery (3 to 4 stalks)

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) finely chopped yellow onions (1 medium onion)

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 pound (450 g) finely chopped white and/or brown mushrooms (about 4 cups or 1L)

2 tbsp (10 mL) chopped fresh sage

2 tsp (10 mL) fresh thyme leaves

1 Granny Smith apple, unpeeled and finely diced

1/4 cup (60 mL) white wine (we use chardonnay)

4 tsp (20 mL) poultry seasoning

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) pepper

1 to 1-1/2 cups (250 to 375 mL) vegetable stock

1 load day-old white bread, cut into roughly 1-inch (2.5 cm) cubes

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease a 10-inch (25-cm) round or 10½- × 7½-inch (2.3 L) rectangular baking dish.

2. Heat the vegan butter and olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the celery and onions and cook until soft and fragrant, 3 to

4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add the garlic, mushrooms, sage, and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

4. Stir in the apple, white wine, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until the apple slightly softens. Add 1 cup (250 mL) of the vegetable stock, stir, and cook for another 3 minutes.

5. Place the bread cubes in a large bowl. Pour the mushroom mixture over the bread and lightly toss with a rubber spatula to combine. Drizzle with additional stock if you prefer a moister stuffing, and season with additional poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper, if desired.

6. Spread the stuffing evenly in the prepared baking dish and bake until heated through, about 30 minutes. Serve immediately.

Serves 8

Excerpted from Fraiche Food, Full Hearts: A Collection of Recipes for Every Day and Casual Celebrations by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer. Copyright © 2019 by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer. Photography copyright © 2019 by Janis Nicolay. Published by Penguin Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.