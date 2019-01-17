Style

J. Crew Is Having A Bonkers Sale Right Now. 5 Things We Want

A pink velvet Eastpak fanny pack, a knee-length red wrap dress, and more deals from J.Crew’s sale section.

For what it says is “the first time ever,” J. Crew is offering another 60-70 percent off select already marked-down sale pieces with the code “GOFORIT.” We’ve scoured their website and compiled the very best deals of the sale section so that you don’t have to.

Grey sleeveless jumpsuit from J.crew

Jumpsuit
Save $202 off the original price with this minimal and stylish sleeveless jumpsuit. Dress it up with some heels and a blazer or keep it casual with a pair of cute sneakers. $35 with promo code GOFORIT (From $238), J.Crew.

Wide-leg cropped beige pants from J.Crew

Pants
These wide-leg cropped pants would be great for the office. The pants are high waisted and have a built-in belt that can be done up into a stylish little bow. $2o with code GOFORIT (From $112), J.Crew.

Red wrap dress with a bow from J.Crew

Dress
Have a special occasion coming up? Snag this gorgeous red wrap dress for only $89. It’s machine washable and available in more colours (though prices vary). $37 with code GOFORIT (From $175), J.Crew.

Navy velvet tank top from J.Crew

Tank top
A cute, simple velvet tank top that’s perfect for a night out with your best pals. Match it with your favourite skinny jeans and some great statement jewelry. Also available in a handful of other pretty colours. $11 with promo code GOFORIT (From $90), J.Crew.

Pink velvet Eastpak fanny pack from J.Crew

Fanny pack
Fanny packs are all the rage right now and it’s a trend that we can totally get on board with. Enjoy hands-free outings and easy access to your wallet, phone, keys, etc. Style the velvet fanny pack around your waist or across your torso. $16 with promo code GOFORIT (From $46), J.Crew.
