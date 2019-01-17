J. Crew Is Having A Bonkers Sale Right Now. 5 Things We Want

For what it says is “the first time ever,” J. Crew is offering another 60-70 percent off select already marked-down sale pieces with the code “GOFORIT.” We’ve scoured their website and compiled the very best deals of the sale section so that you don’t have to.

Jumpsuit

Save $202 off the original price with this minimal and stylish sleeveless jumpsuit. Dress it up with some heels and a blazer or keep it casual with a pair of cute sneakers. $35 with promo code GOFORIT (From $238), J.Crew.

Pants

These wide-leg cropped pants would be great for the office. The pants are high waisted and have a built-in belt that can be done up into a stylish little bow. $2o with code GOFORIT (From $112), J.Crew.

Dress

Have a special occasion coming up? Snag this gorgeous red wrap dress for only $89. It’s machine washable and available in more colours (though prices vary). $37 with code GOFORIT (From $175), J.Crew.

Tank top

A cute, simple velvet tank top that’s perfect for a night out with your best pals. Match it with your favourite skinny jeans and some great statement jewelry. Also available in a handful of other pretty colours. $11 with promo code GOFORIT (From $90), J.Crew.

Fanny pack

Fanny packs are all the rage right now and it’s a trend that we can totally get on board with. Enjoy hands-free outings and easy access to your wallet, phone, keys, etc. Style the velvet fanny pack around your waist or across your torso. $16 with promo code GOFORIT (From $46), J.Crew.