20 Cute Matching Sets To Wear This Summer

Cool, stylish and easy to wear, a coordinated set is summer’s most versatile wardrobe staple. Opt for a neutral linen shirt-and-shorts combo for a day at the office, or embrace neon hues and tropical prints for a beach holiday vibe. Whether you’re dressing for business or leisure, we’ve got you covered with two-piece sets for every style and budget.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Linen-blend button-up shirt, $62; six-inch linen-blend shorts, $75; abercrombie.com
FILED UNDER: Editor's Picks Fashion Style