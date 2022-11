Inspired by the ubiquitous quilted parka, puffer boots—which are typically made from waterproof padded nylon and lined with fleece—are a staple for harsh Canadian winters. The chunky insulated styles are like sleeping bags for your feet, perfect for chilly mornings when you’d rather hide under the duvet than contend with slush and snow. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourite styles at every price point.

Puffer Winter Boots Puffer Winter Boots H&M Padded boots with drawstrings, $60, hm.com