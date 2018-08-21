5 On-Trend Updates To Basic Denim For Fall

1. Trend: Embellished Denim

From pearls to sequins, jeans are getting decked out in fancy embellishments this season. If you’re feeling adventurous, choose a style with a decorative touch on both legs, or if you want something more subtle, opt for a pair with just a touch of embroidery or bedazzling. Forever 21 Plus Size Embroidered Floral Jeans, $40, forever21.com

2. Levi’s

501 Original Cropped Jeans in Crystals, $168, levi.com

3. LOFT Plus

Modern Dot Skinny Jeans in Bright Mid Indigo Wash, $110, loft.com

4. J.Crew

Billie Demi-Boot Crop Jean – Star Edition, $164, jcrew.com

5. Eloquii

Pearl Embellished Cuff Jean, $119, eloquii.com

6. Reitmans

The Insider Black Skinny Eyelet Jeans, $60, reitmans.com

7. Trend: Side-Striped Jeans

The tracksuit stripe trend adds a touch of athleisure to denim. This style elongates your legs (hooray!) and can be dressed up or down. The best part? You can spot jeans with this trend in an array of styles and washes from skinny to wide leg jeans. Dynamite Gisele Straight Leg Jeans With Side Stripe, $60, dynamiteclothing.com

8. Eloquii

Skinny Jean with Side Stripe, $119, eloquii.com

9. H&M

Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $60, hm.com

10. Violeta by Mango

11. LOFT Plus

Modern Step Hem Skinny Jeans in Shadow Stripe Wash, $110, loft.com

12. Trend: Coloured Denim

This fall we are seeing denim come in all colours of the rainbow. Whether you want to venture into pastel territory or go for a bold, saturated hue, the options are endless. Levi’s Mom Jeans in Stoned Chinese Red, $118, levi.com

13. ModCloth

Exceptional Staple Skinny Jeans, $59 US, modcloth.com

14. Urban Outfitters

BDG High + Wide Cropped Jean, $74, urbanoutfitters.com

15. Addition Elle

L&L Authentic Skinny Color Denim, $85, additionelle.com

16. American Eagle

Wide Leg Jean, $50, ae.com

17. Trend: Patchwork Denim

What started as a DIY trend (and first gained popularity in the ’60s and ’70s) has now made it way back on to store shelves. Patchwork denim combines two or more washes of denim into one chic, wearable pair and we’re loving all the colour and style combinations to choose from. Gap Super High Rise Straight Crop Jeans with Spliced Detailing, $54, gapcanada.ca

18. Good American

Good Waist Crop Mix, $234, goodamerican.com

19. J.Crew

Vintage Straight Jean in Two-Tone Denim, $168, jcrew.com

20. Joe Fresh

Two Tone Step-Hem Jean, $39, joefresh.com

21. Urban Outfitters

BDG Roundabout Wide-Leg Jean, $82, urbanoutfitters.com

22. Trend: Denim Jumpsuit

A modern take on the Canadian tuxedo, denim jumpsuits are everywhere this season. Thankfully there’s a style out there to suit everyone as these one-and-done pieces come in a variety of looks, from long-sleeve utility-style looks to wide-leg belted options. Topshop Contrast Denim Boilersuit, $109, topshop.com

23. ASOS

White Utility Jumpsuit in Denim, $137, asos.com

24. Madewell

Denim Wide-Leg Utility Jumpsuit, $205, madewell.com

25. Shopbop

La Vie Rebecca Taylor Denim Tie Jumpsuit, $230, shopbop.com

26. Rachel Rachel Roy