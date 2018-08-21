5 On-Trend Updates To Basic Denim For Fall

1. Trend: Embellished Denim
From pearls to sequins, jeans are getting decked out in fancy embellishments this season. If you’re feeling adventurous, choose a style with a decorative touch on both legs, or if you want something more subtle, opt for a pair with just a touch of embroidery or bedazzling.
Forever 21 Plus Size Embroidered Floral Jeans, $40, forever21.com
2. Levi’s
501 Original Cropped Jeans in Crystals, $168, levi.com
3. LOFT Plus
Modern Dot Skinny Jeans in Bright Mid Indigo Wash, $110, loft.com
4. J.Crew
Billie Demi-Boot Crop Jean – Star Edition, $164, jcrew.com
5. Eloquii
6. Reitmans
7. Trend: Side-Striped Jeans
The tracksuit stripe trend adds a touch of athleisure to denim. This style elongates your legs (hooray!) and can be dressed up or down. The best part? You can spot jeans with this trend in an array of styles and washes from skinny to wide leg jeans.
Dynamite Gisele Straight Leg Jeans With Side Stripe, $60, dynamiteclothing.com
8. Eloquii
9. H&M
Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $60, hm.com
10. Violeta by Mango
Slim-Fit Push-Up Mariah Jeans, $90, mango.com
11. LOFT Plus
Modern Step Hem Skinny Jeans in Shadow Stripe Wash, $110, loft.com
12. Trend: Coloured Denim
This fall we are seeing denim come in all colours of the rainbow. Whether you want to venture into pastel territory or go for a bold, saturated hue, the options are endless.
Levi’s Mom Jeans in Stoned Chinese Red, $118, levi.com
13. ModCloth
14. Urban Outfitters
15. Addition Elle
16. American Eagle
17. Trend: Patchwork Denim
What started as a DIY trend (and first gained popularity in the ’60s and ’70s) has now made it way back on to store shelves. Patchwork denim combines two or more washes of denim into one chic, wearable pair and we’re loving all the colour and style combinations to choose from.
Gap Super High Rise Straight Crop Jeans with Spliced Detailing, $54, gapcanada.ca
18. Good American
19. J.Crew
Vintage Straight Jean in Two-Tone Denim, $168, jcrew.com
20. Joe Fresh
21. Urban Outfitters
22. Trend: Denim Jumpsuit
A modern take on the Canadian tuxedo, denim jumpsuits are everywhere this season. Thankfully there’s a style out there to suit everyone as these one-and-done pieces come in a variety of looks, from long-sleeve utility-style looks to wide-leg belted options.
Topshop Contrast Denim Boilersuit, $109, topshop.com
23. ASOS
White Utility Jumpsuit in Denim, $137, asos.com
24. Madewell
25. Shopbop
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Denim Tie Jumpsuit, $230, shopbop.com
26. Rachel Rachel Roy