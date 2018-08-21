Fashion

5 On-Trend Updates To Basic Denim For Fall

While we love our go-with-everything blue jeans, sometimes we want to switch up our classic denim for something with a little more…oomph.

by
Denim Trends Feat Image

This fall’s ultra-cool denim trends see jeans get a stylish update, with pairs hitting shelves in an array of colours, cuts and styles. From embellished denim to head-to-toe jean jumpsuits, here are the five most-wearable denim trends to try on this fall season.

Trend: Embellished Denim
26
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram