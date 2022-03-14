These Controversial Early Aughts Pants Are Making A Comeback

It was only a matter of time until cargo pants came around again.

It’s time to dig through your fashion archives, because cargo pants are back, baby. Baggy or fitted, the highly divisive style has been recently spotted on Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry and Rihanna, and it’s not hard to see why. With their large utilitarian pockets, cargo pants offer plenty of space to stash an oversized phone, an extra lippie and hand sanitizer (the world may be reopening, but safety precautions still apply). If your decades-old pair could use a refresh, we’ve found 17 replacements that give the throwback style a modern update with fleece and silk, unexpected pocket placements and decorative straps galore.

Gallery Cargo Pants Spring 2022 Hilary MacMillan Patch pocket joggers, $108, hilarymacmillan.com