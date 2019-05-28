10 Sunscreens You’ll Actually Want to Wear (We Promise)

While sunscreen is a year-round necessity, let’s be honest: Putting it on every dang day can be a chore. Thankfully, some brands have created innovative formulas that make applying (and reapplying) your daily doses an actual pleasure. Here’s a round up of the best sunscreens with unconventional textures we love—from touch-up friendly powders to glow-inducing highlighters.

Powder Sunscreens

Paula’s Choice On-The-Go Shielding Powder SPF 30, $29 US, paulaschoice.com

With its easy peasy brush applicator, this loose powder sunscreen is ideal for midday touch ups (ahem, it’s in the name).

Avène High Protection Tinted Compact SPF 50, $35, londondrugs.com

A cream to powder formula and handy compact (which means no spillage in your bag) make this SPF a must for the summer months.

Sweat Cosmetics Twist Brush Powder Foundation SPF 30, $42 US, sweatcosmetics.com

This lightweight foundation comes in a refillable tube and the mineral SPF formula won’t irritate sensitive skin types.

Face Spray Sunscreens

Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray, $49, sephora.ca

A couple spritzes from this quick-drying spray after your makeup will provide a veil of sun protection but it contains hyaluronic acid for an added hydration boost.

Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30, $49, sephora.ca

Made with 70% certified organic ingredients, this setting spray reduces shine in oily skin with a soft matte finish.

Mousse Sunscreen

Coppertone Defend & Care Whipped Sunscreen SPF 50, $10, walmart.ca

With its innovative whipped texture, this sunscreen is one of a kind. It’s ultra-lightweight and glides onto skin without leaving a sticky finish behind.

Supergoop Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $34, anthropologie.com

Water-resistant and packed with antioxidants like sweet almond oil, this lightweight mousse is a cinch to apply and smells like a refreshing summer cocktail.

Highlighter Sunscreen

Volition Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50, $35, volitionbeauty.com

This SPF gives your skin a lit-from-within glow. Use it as a primer all over your skin or as a touch up on the high points of your face to add a subtle radiance.

Primers with Sunscreen

Dermalogica Skinperfect Primer SPF 30, $74, dermalogica.ca

Applied before makeup, this primer not only gives broad spectrum sun protection but also smooths and blurs fine lines and wrinkles.

Eminence Organics Lilikoi Light Defense Face Primer SPF 23, $62, eminenceorganics.com

Containing lilikoi seed oil which is high in antioxidants, this mineral-based primer protects skin against UV rays and blue light from computer and cellphone screens.