10 Sunscreens You’ll Actually Want to Wear (We Promise)

While sunscreen is a year-round necessity, let’s be honest: Putting it on every dang day can be a chore. Thankfully, some brands have created innovative formulas that make applying (and reapplying) your daily doses an actual pleasure. Here’s a round up of the best sunscreens with unconventional textures we love—from touch-up friendly powders to glow-inducing highlighters.

Powder Sunscreens

Paula’s Choice On-The-Go Shielding Powder SPF 30, $29 US, paulaschoice.com

With its easy peasy brush applicator, this loose powder sunscreen is ideal for midday touch ups (ahem, it’s in the name).

Avène High Protection Tinted Compact SPF 50, $35, londondrugs.com

A cream to powder formula and handy compact (which means no spillage in your bag) make this SPF a must for the summer months.

Sweat Cosmetics Twist Brush Powder Foundation SPF 30, $42 US, sweatcosmetics.com

This lightweight foundation comes in a refillable tube and the mineral SPF formula won’t irritate sensitive skin types.

Face Spray Sunscreens

Kate Somerville UncompliKated Makeup Setting Spray SPF 50

Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray, $49, sephora.ca

A couple spritzes from this quick-drying spray after your makeup will provide a veil of sun protection but it contains hyaluronic acid for an added hydration boost.

Best Face Sunscreens, Coola Organic Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30

Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30, $49, sephora.ca

Made with 70% certified organic ingredients, this setting spray reduces shine in oily skin with a soft matte finish.

Mousse Sunscreen

Coppertone Defend & Care Whipped Sunscreen SPF 50, $10, walmart.ca

With its innovative whipped texture, this sunscreen is one of a kind. It’s ultra-lightweight and glides onto skin without leaving a sticky finish behind.

Supergoop Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Supergoop Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $34, anthropologie.com

Water-resistant and packed with antioxidants like sweet almond oil, this lightweight mousse is a cinch to apply and smells like a refreshing summer cocktail.

Highlighter Sunscreen

Volition Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50, $35, volitionbeauty.com

This SPF gives your skin a lit-from-within glow. Use it as a primer all over your skin or as a touch up on the high points of your face to add a subtle radiance.

Primers with Sunscreen

Dermalogica Skinperfect Primer

Dermalogica Skinperfect Primer SPF 30, $74, dermalogica.ca

Applied before makeup, this primer not only gives broad spectrum sun protection but also smooths and blurs fine lines and wrinkles.

Eminence Organic Lilikoi Light Defense Primer

Eminence Organics Lilikoi Light Defense Face Primer SPF 23, $62, eminenceorganics.com

Containing lilikoi seed oil which is high in antioxidants, this mineral-based primer protects skin against UV rays and blue light from computer and cellphone screens.
