Snow, sleet and bitter cold—not to mention a souped-up skincare routine—can wreak havoc on your mascara. Here are three steps to winter-proofing your application for high-impact lashes that won’t smudge, flake, clump or break.

1. Take it all off

Starting with a clean slate ensures the mascara will adhere properly. The eye area is notoriously delicate, so use a gentle cleanser or makeup remover that will wash away long-lasting pigment without damaging lashes. For a lusher fringe, makeup artist Sophie Hsin suggests incorporating a lash serum into your routine.

2. Create a dry canvas

Oils—whether naturally occurring or found in your face and eye creams—can cause mascara to smudge. To prevent this, apply a light dusting of translucent powder under the eyes, on the lids and on the brow bone. Follow with a few dabs of blotting paper throughout the day. If you still experience smudging, consider switching to an oil-free moisturizer, says Hsin.

3. Cocktail your formulas

For falsie-like lashes that won’t budge, try layering multiple formulas and topping them off with a coat of waterproof mascara. Hsin recommends applying the waterproof coat from the middle of the lashes to the tip. “It seals the look while allowing the makeup remover to seep in and dissolve the product more easily,” she says.

Below, we’ve rounded up must-have mascara formulas for every concern.

Conditioning mascara

Formulated with a plant-based lash serum infused with strengthening peptides, this mascara helps keep lashes hydrated and healthy.

BareMinerals Strength & Length Serum-Infused Mascara, $29, sephora.ca

Lengthening mascara

Already a viral sensation on TikTok, Maybelline’s newest mascara gives lashes falsies-like length—without the fuss.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $11, walmart.ca

Volumizing mascara

Bite Beauty’s first-ever mascara is vegan-friendly and features a large hourglass brush that delivers lush lashes with just a few swipes.

Bite Beauty Upswing Full-Volume Mascara, $37, sephora.ca

Curling mascara

Ringing in at just $5, this cult favourite boosts volume and holds a curl better than many of its pricier counterparts.

Essence Volume Stylist 18H Curl & Hold Mascara, $5, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Waterproof mascara

This mineral mascara boasts a long-lasting inky black formula infused with coconut oil, kelp extract and vitamin B to nourish lashes.

Pacifica Beauty Aquarian Gaze Water-Resistant Long Lash Mineral Mascara, $20, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Colourful mascara

Want to make an impression? A few coats of teal, yellow or purple mascara make peepers pop.

Quo Beauty Pump Up the Volume Mascara, $10, shoppersdrugmart.ca