The Best Eye Creams To De-Puff And Brighten Your Peepers

With all the eye creams flooding beauty aisles, how are you supposed to know which are the best eye creams that will actually wake up tired eyes? Whether you want to target fine lines, brighten dark circles or de-puff eye bags, the below 23 picks are tried, tested and true and top the list for the best eye creams and serums on the market.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème, $48, sephora.ca

This eye cream is a best-seller and it’s easy to see why (ahem, it’s got over 1,200 5-star reviews on Sephora.ca). Containing vitamin C and collagen to boost elasticity, apply this hydrating cream during the day for an anti-aging boost that also preps skin beautifully for concealer.

Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Fix, $72, sephora.ca

The rounded applicator on this multi-tasking hyaluronic acid-rich eye cream hugs the delicate skin under your eyes to deposit the perfect amount of product.

Shiseido WrinkleResist24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream, $ 73, shiseido.ca

Tackling five types of eye wrinkles — crow’s feet, corner creases, under eye wrinkles, lid creases and vertical lines — is all in a day’s work for this best-selling eye cream.

This Works Morning Expert Open Eyes, $45, sephora.ca

This innovative eye cream fights skin-aging blue light (that’s emitted from cellphone and computer screens) and swaps out ingredients like parabens, mineral oil and phthalates for kelp extract and cocoa seed peptides that reduce the look of dark circles.

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream, $120, chanel.com

Targeting wrinkles, fine lines and firmness, this jar packs a powerful anti-aging punch. Smooth on to perk up your eyes and to create an even, hydrated base for concealer and makeup.

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Serum, $10, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Puffy under eyes? This serum is for you. The formula contains a heaping dose of the anti-inflammatory caffeine which helps to de-puff and calm morning eye bags.

Teaology Matcha Tea Ultra-Firming Eye Cream, $65, teaologyskincare.ca

With its ceramic applicator that cools the skin on impact, this matcha-infused eye cream can be used day or night to target fine lines, dark circles and puffiness.

Rodan + Fields Multi-Function Eye Cream, $75, rodanandfields.com

Crow’s feet don’t stand a chance against this rich eye cream that’s full of caffeine and optical filters to brighten, plump and smooth under eyes.

Pixi Skintreats Collagen Eye Serum, $34, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Line plumping collagen is the main ingredient behind this lightweight-yet-hydrating eye serum. Wear it on its own or layer under your fave eye cream for an extra hit of hydration.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Cicacream for Eyes, $32, well.ca

Formulated specifically for sensitive skin, this ultra-gentle eye cream is fragrance and paraben-free and contains Centella Asiatica, an herb used in traditional Chinese medicine to strengthen the skin.

La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $275, sephora.ca

While yes, this cream is a splurge to be sure, the souped-up mineral-rich formula is the ultimate in luxury, coating your under eyes in ultra-smoothing hydration. It leaves your peepers looking well-rested and brightened.

Laneige Eye Sleeping Mask, $44, sephora.ca

A new take on an eye serum, this sleeping eye mask is ideal for dehydrated and super dry under eyes. It’s key blend of ingredients like enzymes, caffeine and vitamin P work while you sleep so you wake up with smooth, wide-awake eyes.

Odacité Pure Elements Ba + S Eye Contour Serum, $65, thedetoxmarket.ca

With its oil-based formula, this serum nourishes the delicate eye area with antioxidant-rich baobab oil which is renowned for its de-puffing abilities. Add a few drops to your eye cream or use straight up to give your under eyes some TLC.

Olay Eyes Brightening Eye Cream, $40, amazon.com

Formulated to brighten dark circles, this cream is infused with vitamins C, E, B3 and B5 and orange and blue mica optical brightening pigments to reflect light and illuminate for an instant lift.

Fresh Black Tea Firming Eye Serum, $95, sephora.ca

This supercharged serum firms and strengthens the skin around your eyes, smoothing out fine lines and helping you look well rested — even when you’re anything but.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex, $80, esteelauder.ca

While lightweight in texture, this eye cream packs a hydrating punch and helps fight signs of aging caused by lack of sleep, UV rays, pollution and blue-light damage from computers and phones.

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream, $78, sephora.ca

Packed with a nourishing cocktail of eight different peptides and five forms of vitamin C, this beloved eye cream strengthens skin while brightening under the eyes.

Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment, $95, holtrenfrew.com

This eye treatment checks all the boxes for a must-have eye serum, targeting puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. The formula contains crithmum — an alternative to retinol — which smooths and plumps the skin.

Dermalogica Stress Positive Eye Lift, $96, dermalogica.ca

Signs of stress getting you down? This eye mask tackles the stressed-out skin under your eyes with key ingredients like fermented yeast and wild indigo seed which give your peepers a lifting and brightening boost.

Biologique Recherche Creme Contour Des Yeux, $80, one2oneonline.com

Hydration is the name of the game for this toning eye cream. Apply to under eyes every morning to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay.

Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream, $110, caudalie.com

Counted as one of the brand’s best-sellers, this luxe eye cream not only reduces dark circles and firms the under eyes but it also does double duty when applied to the lip area to plump and moisturize.

Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel, $68, sephora.ca

Niacinamide, squalane, Swiss apple stem cell extract and hyaluronic acid are just a few of the ingredients in this must-try eye gel that’s earned a cult following in record timing. Dab onto under eyes and brow bone morning and night to combat puffiness and dark circles.

Beautycounter Countermatch Eye Rescue Cream, $47, beautycounter.com

With rescue right in it’s name, this eye cream does just that. Containing hydrating squalane, betaine and phytic acid to stimulate oxygenation in the skin, apply daily to awaken tired eyes.