7 Protein-Packed Seafood Salad Recipes

Pair the fruits of the sea with actual fruit—and herbs and lentils and mountains of parm.

Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad

Served on a bed of garlicky lentils and fresh arugula, this pan-seared salmon is bursting with flavour. Get our seared salmon with lentil salad recipe.

Hot-Smoked Salmon Niçoise Salad

Put a delicious twist on this traditional French salad by swapping tuna for smoky salmon. Get our hot-smoked salmon Niçoise salad recipe.

Shrimp and Green Bean Salad

Tossed with an herb vinaigrette and topped with crumbly feta, this no-fuss shrimp salad is simple and satisfying. Get our shrimp and green bean salad recipe.

Smoked Trout Salad with Horseradish

Creamy horseradish dressing gives this comforting trout and potato salad a tangy twist. Get our smoked trout salad with horseradish recipe.

Shrimp and Orange Salad with Roasted Broccolini

With oven-roasted broccolini and fresh orange slices, this is colourful zesty salad is worth getting excited about. Get our shrimp and orange salad with roasted broccolini recipe.

Modern Tuna Cobb Salad

Complete with salty prosciutto, crumbly cheese and avocado slices—this is not your typical tuna salad. Get our modern tuna cobb salad recipe.

Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

Our take on this classic salad combines crispy tofu with dried fruit for the perfect blend of sweet and salty. Get our kale caesar salad with tofu croutons recipe.

Click here for more beef and pork salads, chicken salads, vegetarian salads and vegan salads from our winter salads series.