This week, we’re putting the spotlight on the mighty egg. From scrambled egg tacos to eggs poached in a vegetable broth, these quick dinners are all ready in less than 45 minutes. Go through the gallery of egg recipes below for a bit of inspiration and get cracking!

Gallery Dinner Plan, eggs Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Scrambled egg taco Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

Give your tacos a new spin by filling them with cheesy scrambled eggs, chorizo and avocado. Serve with homemade pico de gallo salsa. Get this scrambled egg taco recipe.

How to poach an egg