27 Squash Recipes You've Missed All Summer

Squash season is here — and we're ready to lean into it, starting with a creamy mac n' cheese.

Gorgeous autumn squash is sweeping into grocery stores and farmers’ markets alongside other amazing fall produce, and we’re excited to embrace all the amazing, comfort foods coming our way this season (we’ll see you next year, Summer).

From lasagna-stuffed spaghetti squash, to spiced acorn squash soup and cheesy macaroni with butternut squash (scroll to the end to watch how it’s made), the sky is the limit when it comes to potential applications in the kitchen. Here are 27 fall squash recipes to inspire you.