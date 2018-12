1. Irish mashed potatoes

These mashed potatoes are versatile: you can add a bit of green or leave the kale on the side. They’re tasty however you serve them. Get this Irish mashed potato recipe.

2. Best-ever mashed potatoes

Creamy, buttery and fluffy. The recipe for those who keep it classic during the holidays. Get this best-ever mashed potatoes recipe.

3. Horseradish smashed potatoes

Fresh, extra-hot horseradish gives everyone’s favourite side a little extra kick. Get this horseradish smashed potatoes recipe.

4. Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

The only way to make classic mashed potatoes even more delicious: garlic. Get this roasted garlic mashed potatoes recipe.

5. Creamy potato mash

Smooth and buttery with a touch of nutmeg. Get this creamy potato mash recipe.

6. Smashed herbed potatoes

Dijon and parsley add a fresh and tangy flavour to these roughly mashed potatoes. Get this smashed herbed potato recipe.

7. Spiced parsnip and sweet potato mash

Don’t let the Yukon Golds hog all the glory — save space for sweet potatoes and root vegetables (they make an incredible mash, too). Get this spiced parsnip and sweet potato mash recipe.

8. Parsnip and potato mash

If you like parsnips, pair them with potatoes for a stellar root veg mash-up. Get this parsnip and potato mash recipe.

9. Celery root and potato mash

Celery root can also get into the mix. Serve on its own, or with cottage pie. Get this celery root and potato mash recipe.

10. Cauliflower and potato mash

Cauliflower has so many applications — but we’re partial to this health(ier) mash. Serve as a side or on top of our saucy shepherd’s pie. Get this cauliflower and potato mash recipe.

11. Carrot, turnip and potato mash