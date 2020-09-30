Our All-Time Best Thanksgiving Recipes

In the absence of being able to host a Thanksgiving for the Chatelaine team, we did the next best thing: sent an archival fave to different editors and had them test it out at home. They loved the results—and we think you and yours will, too.

Gallery Best Thanksgiving recipes Brined roast turkey This moist, crisp-skinned turkey is easy enough to make on a weeknight. The gravy is so simple, you’ll ditch the canned stuff for good.” —Maureen Halushak, Editor-in-Chief Get our brined roast turkey (and gravy) recipe.

Thanksgiving dinner game plan

The day before

3:00 pm: Preheat oven to 350F. Prep and bake stuffing. Set aside to cool, then cover and refrigerate in an oven-safe dish.

4:00 pm: Reduce oven heat to 325F. Prep and bake cheesecake. Set aside to cool, then cover and store at room temperature.

4:30 pm: Make candied pecans. Set aside to cool, then cover and refrigerate.

4:45 pm: Make cranberry sauce. Refrigerate covered overnight. Set aside to cool, then cover and refrigerate.

5:00 pm: Make bourbon whipped cream. Refrigerate covered overnight.

5:05 pm: Brine turkey and refrigerate.

7:00 pm: Cover cooled cheesecake with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.

Thanksgiving day

1:30 pm: Preheat oven to 450F. Prep turkey and roast.

2:15 pm: Reduce oven heat to 325F. Continue roasting turkey. (You may need more or less time to roast depending on the size of your turkey.)

4:30 pm: Boil and mash potatoes. Transfer to an oven-safe baking dish and cover with foil.

5:25 pm: Remove cranberry sauce from fridge and let it come to room temperature.

5:30 pm: Transfer turkey to a cutting board and tent with foil.

5:35 pm: Reheat stuffing (uncovered), and mashed potatoes (covered) in 325F oven, stirring halfway through, until warmed through, 25 to 30 min.

5:40 pm: Make gravy.

6:00 pm: Carve the turkey, pour the wine and dinner is served!