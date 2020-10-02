A Deceptively Easy Thanksgiving Feast In Under 4 Hours. Plus, 6 More Menus

The first long weekend of fall might look a little different this year, but if you’re still cooking up a meal, we have a Thanksgiving menu for you, from a four-person spread (ready in 1 hour!), to a friendship-inspired spread of simple, comforting dishes. So, even if you’re short on time, you can still serve a delightfully festive feast.
Here are all the traditional favourites, tweaked for maximum flavour and minimal stress.
A Thanksgiving dinner in under 4 hours
By butterflying your turkey, you cut your cooking time in half!
Butterflied roast turkey with gravy
Brown butter green beans
Leek, hazelnut and dried pear stuffing
Roast garlic mashed potatoes
Carrot and parsnip casserole
Sugar and spice kabocha squash
Homemade cranberry sauce
Pumpkin creme brûleé
White chocolate bark