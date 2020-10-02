Menus

A Deceptively Easy Thanksgiving Feast In Under 4 Hours. Plus, 6 More Menus

Everything needed for a delicious spread.

By Updated

The first long weekend of fall might look a little different this year, but if you’re still cooking up a meal, we have a Thanksgiving menu for you, from a four-person spread (ready in 1 hour!), to a friendship-inspired spread of simple, comforting dishes. So, even if you’re short on time, you can still serve a delightfully festive feast.

Here are all the traditional favourites, tweaked for maximum flavour and minimal stress.

Photo, Erik Putz.

A Thanksgiving dinner in under 4 hours

By butterflying your turkey, you cut your cooking time in half!
Butterflied roast turkey with gravy
Brown butter green beans 
Leek, hazelnut and dried pear stuffing 
Roast garlic mashed potatoes 
Carrot and parsnip casserole 
Sugar and spice kabocha squash 
Homemade cranberry sauce 
Pumpkin creme brûleé 
White chocolate bark

How to carve a turkey

FILED UNDER: