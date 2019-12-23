A Vegetarian Christmas Menu

Vegetarian and vegan options shouldn’t be an afterthought over the holidays (or ever!). No matter what—or how—you celebrate this year, these recipes are guaranteed to tickle everyone’s taste buds. From soups and salads to mains and showstopping desserts (plus vegan eggnog) here’s a vegetarian Christmas dinner menu.

Gallery Vegetarian Holiday Recipes Photo, Erik Putz. Snacks For a pre-dinner nibble, put out a variety of sweet and salty snacks everyone can munch on at their leisure. Oh She Glows' vegan chili cheese nacho recipe make for an unforgettable snack platter. Our sriracha nut mix recipe will have guests coming back for more. For olive aficionados, try our garlic-orange spiced olive recipe.

How to make mulled wine

Originally published November 2012; Updated December 2019.