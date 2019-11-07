A Decadent Dinner Menu From Fall’s Hottest New Cookbook

If you’ve never laughed out loud while reading a recipe, you haven’t read a recipe by Alison Roman. The bestselling cookbook author has a dishy tone that makes her instructions read like a conversation with your favourite girlfriend after she’s had a generous glug of wine. (That said, Roman’s recipes always a) make sense, and b) work.) One of my favourite lines, from a recipe for chickpea stew: “Determining personal stew thickness is a personal journey!” Have truer words ever been spoken?

Roman’s first cookbook, Dining In, was my most-cooked-from-book of 2019, and I have no doubt that her second, the just-released Nothing Fancy, will hold the same title in 2020. That’s why I’m so excited we were able to excerpt four recipes from Nothing Fancy, which form the menu for a decadent roast beef feast. I devoured this spread when our Test Kitchen recreated it, and it was, in a word, sublime.

