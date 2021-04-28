10 Easy Bread Recipes For Beginners

Baking bread is de rigueur during the stay-at-home isolation period. And why not? It’s hands on, you can eat it when you’re done, and you’re likely to feel more accomplished and satisfied after baking one from scratch (versus simply purchasing a loaf). But if you’ve never so much as kneaded dough before, bread-making might seem just a tad intimidating. If you’ve got some bread envy going on, not to worry–here are 10 easy bread recipes that even beginner bakers can bring to the (proverbial) table.
Classic No-Knead Bread
No-knead bread is quite possibly the easiest bread to make because it only takes 3 ingredients, and—as the name implies–it doesn't require any kneading. It does, however, require a lot of time. But you don't need to micromanage it! Just relax while your dough slowly rises and develops, before baking. Get the classic no-knead bread recipe.
If you have an Instant Pot, try making our Instant Pot no-knead bread recipe in just 6 hours.