10 Easy Bread Recipes For Beginners

Classic No-Knead Bread

No-knead bread is quite possibly the easiest bread to make because it only takes 3 ingredients, and—as the name implies–it doesn't require any kneading. It does, however, require a lot of time. But you don't need to micromanage it! Just relax while your dough slowly rises and develops, before baking. Get the classic no-knead bread recipe.

If you have an Instant Pot, try making our Instant Pot no-knead bread recipe in just 6 hours.