Plates of hearty salads tiled on a yellow background

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba; Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

30 Delicious, Dinner-In-A-Bowl Salads

Plant-based, seafood and grilled-meat salads to fill up your plates with colour, texture and flavour.

A silhouette of a chicken in a pink circle
Chicken Salads

An illustrated brown circle with a brown silhouette of a beet inside it on a white background
Vegetarian Salads

An illustration of an orange leaf in an orange circle
Vegan Salads

A green silhouette of a pig and a cow illustration in a green circle
Beef & Pork Salads

A blue silhouette of a fish illustration in a blue circle
Seafood Salads

CHICKEN SALADS

The key to making this go-to entrée-salad protein sing: dressing it up with grains, fruit and roasted veg.

Chicken Salad with Peanut Butter and Curry Dressing

A plate of chicken salad with peanut butter and curry dressing

Warm Chicken and Farro Caprese Salad

A pink bowl of farro salad with chicken and caprese on a pink table.

Rotisserie Chicken Winter Cobb Salad with Crispy Chicken Skin

Cobb salad with sliced soft-boiled eggs, tomatoes and chicken in a pink bowl on a pink table.

Winter Waldorf Salad

Winter Waldorf Salad

Colourburst Citrus Chicken Salad

Colourburst Citrus Chicken Salad

Chicken, Pear and Roasted Parsnip Salad

Chicken, Pear and Roasted Parsnip Salad

4 ways to cook chicken breasts

For each method, use 4 small skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 200 g each). A chicken breast is cooked through when a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reaches 165F. For an easy, no-cook method, substitute store-bought rotisserie chicken

An illustration of a chicken in a pan frying

Pan-frying

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp oil and then chicken breasts. Cook until bottom of chicken is golden-brown, about 3 min. Reduce heat to medium-low. Flip chicken. Cook, covered with a lid, until bottom of chicken is golden-brown and cooked through, about 7 min.

an illustration of a chicken being poached

Poaching

Boil 4 cups salted water or chicken broth in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to medium. Add chicken breasts. Gently poach, flipping halfway, until cooked through, 8 to 10 min.

an illustration of a chicken roasting in an oven

Roasting

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat a large ovenproof frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp oil and then chicken breasts. Cook until just golden-brown, about 2 min per side. Transfer pan to a 450F oven. Roast until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 min. (If you don’t have an ovenproof pan, transfer chicken to a baking sheet.)

An illustration of a chicken grilling

Grilling

Preheat barbecue to medium. Brush chicken with 1 tbsp oil and season with salt and pepper. Oil grill. Barbecue chicken until grill-marked and cooked through, 5 to 6 min per side.

VEGETARIAN SALADS

Meat makes way for mushrooms, jammy eggs and grilled cheese.

Mushroom Salad with Fennel and Goat Cheese

Salad with mushrooms, cheese and nuts in a brown bowl on a brown table.

Fresh Mozzarella and Clementine Panzanella

Fresh Mozzarella and Clementine Panzanella

Seared Halloumi and Fig Tabbouleh

Seared Halloumi and Fig Tabbouleh

Creamy Bean and Sweet Potato Salad with Soft-Boiled Egg

Greek Potato Salad with Roasted Red Peppers

Salad with potatoes, olives and feta on a brown bowl on a brown table.

Roasted Beet and Egg Salad with Rye Croutons

Salad with eggs, beets, and croutons on a brown plate on a brown table.

Red Cabbage Steaks with Bulgur Salad

Slice of red cabbage topped with lentils, dried cherries and pistachios on a brown plate on a brown table.

How to boil eggs

The perfect boiled egg has never been simpler. What’s involved? An easy three-step process: boil, drain and rinse.

To start, carefully lower eggs into a pot of boiling water and set your timer. After the desired time, drain, and then rinse eggs in cold water (they’ll continue to cook otherwise, resulting in an overcooked yolk).

Soft-boiled eggs: 6 min
Hard-boiled eggs: 12 min

Egg-peeling tip: Fresh eggs are more difficult to peel. As eggs age, the shell starts to detach from the membrane, resulting in boiled eggs that are easier to slip from their shells.

VEGAN SALADS

Pulses, tofu and spicy cold noodles give these plant-based mains the perfect balance of crisp, cooked and carb-y.

Roasted Chickpea Salad with Hot Harissa Dressing

A salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, pita chips and chickpeas on a orange table against an orange background.

Roasted Squash Salad with Marinated Bean Dressing

Colourful salad with beans, arugula and squash on an orange plant on an orange table.

Sesame-Ginger Tofu Soba Noodle Salad

Salad with soba noodles, tofu, carrots, cucumber in an orange bowl on an orange table.

Wheat Berry, Kale and Cranberry Salad

Salad with kale, cranberries, chopped onion and wheatberry on an orange plate on an orange table.

BEEF & PORK SALADS

Warm dressings and hearty ingredients steer these fully-loaded salads into comfort-food territory.

Steak and Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing

Steak and Arugula Salad with Warm Tomato Dressing

A plate of arugula topped with steak and tomatoes, on a green plate on a green table.

Roasted Cabbage with Pork Larb Salad

Salad with sliced cucumbers, cabbage and ground pork on a green plate on a green table.

Black Kale, Bacon and Roasted Tomato Panzanella

A salad of kale with tomatoes, eggs, avocado on a green plate on a green table.

Winter Steak and Mushroom Salad

A salad with sliced beef, greens and mushrooms on a green plate on a green table.

Fig Salad with Warm Bacon Dressing

A salad with blackberries, figs, and greens on a green plate on a green table.

A guide to vinegar

Vinegar brightens any salad—but not all vinegars work the same way. Here’s what you should know about three classics.

Balsamic vinegar: Authentic balsamic vinegar has a protected designation of origin seal on its label, a guarantee that the vinegar is made in the traditional way in the Italian regions of Modena and Reggio Emilia. Specific grape varietals are crushed, cooked down until caramelized and aged in a series of barrels for a minimum of 12 years—sometimes up to 50. Over time, each barrel imparts its own flavour to the vinegar, which continues to thicken until it has a sweet, mellow flavour and a syrupy consistency. Some of the oldest vintages can even be poured on ice cream.

Authentic balsamic vinegars can be pricey, but the grocery store stuff is fine for your daily salad needs—it’s made by boiling down a combination of wine vinegar and grape must (pressed juice from grapes and stems). White balsamic is milder and less sweet than classic balsamic. It’s mostly made the same way, but is cooked at a lower temperature to maintain its golden hue. White balsamic is ideal if you want a dressing that’s lighter in colour, but substituting one for the other is generally fine.

Sherry vinegar: Authentic sherry vinegar, made in southwestern Spain, also carries a protected designation: It’s made by naturally fermenting sherry wine, which is then aged in oak barrels for at least six months to give it a slight oaky flavour. Grocery store versions exist, though they’re not as readily available as balsamic. It won’t replicate the flavour, but red or white wine vinegar can be substituted in a pinch.

Wine vinegar: White and red wine vinegars are both made from wine. And just like drinking wines, red wine vinegar is often more robust, with a bolder flavour than its white counterpart. White wine vinegar has a slightly brighter, more delicate flavour. Wine vinegars are interchangeable in a pinch, as they have similar acidity levels.

SEAFOOD SALADS

Pair the fruits of the sea with actual fruit—and herbs and lentils and mountains of parm.

Seared Salmon with Lentil Salad

an illustration of a fish in a circle on a white background

Hot-Smoked Salmon Niçoise Salad

A blue plate with hard boiled eggs, green beans, olives, tomatoes on a blue table.

Shrimp and Green Bean Salad

Green bean salad with shrimp and tomatoes on blue plate on blue table.

Smoked Trout Salad with Horseradish

A salad with horseradish, trout and watercress on a blue plate on a blue table.

Shrimp and Orange Salad with Roasted Broccolini

A bowl of shrimp and orange and broccolini salad

Modern Tuna Cobb Salad

A salad with avocado, tuna, tomatoes on a blue plate on a blue table.

Kale Caesar Salad with Tofu Croutons

A ceasar salad with kale, anchovies and cranberries on a blue plate on a blue table.

