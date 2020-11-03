Your Weekly Horoscope: November 4 - November 10, 2020

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The ways that you relate to stress will be tested this week. When you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s tempting to try and figure out why—and run over the details of what you think, what’s happening and what could possibly happen next. This week, your wisest course of action will be to soothe your feelings first, and only after that should you try to figure out your inner and outer circumstances. Feel your feelings and take it one step at a time, Scorpio.

