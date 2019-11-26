Your Weekly Horoscope: November 27 to December 3, 2019

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Sometimes the progress you’re meant to make is internal. The trouble with this is that you’ve been blessed with a restless mind—one that makes it excellent for exploring but can be impatient in finding something to do. Strive to be interested in what happens in the still moments, Sagittarius. You don’t need to be actively engaged with the world to be making progress. Take time to be quiet, to listen and to let things come to you this week.

