Your Horoscope For March 2021

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

March promises a more embodied sense of beauty, indulgence and respite from the past couple of months’ deep emotional excavation. Make sure to enjoy yourself, dear Pisces. Some action and liveliness are expected at home. Your relationships with family or housemates may experience a jolt of stimulation. On the practical front, best to not delay filing your taxes. In fact, you may even find it enjoyable to attend to mundane tasks.

