Your Horoscope For March 2021

The astrological pace picks up for March. Suppose projects, conversations and situations in your life have been delayed. Hopefully you’ll get to see some movement this month—if not progress. Mars enters Gemini on March 3rd, generating intellectual excitement and an appetite for learning something new. The new moon in Pisces takes place on March 13th and Mercury enters Pisces a few days later on March 15th. Overall, this inspires an artistic, musical and poetic inclination. It’s a great time to get introspective and creative. March 20th signals the spring equinox with the sun entering Aries. Can you believe winter is officially over? Venus also enters Aries on March 21st. The latter half of the month is a lot more expressive, dynamic and even athletic. Get your body moving. And finally, the full moon in Libra occurs on March 28th, signalling completion of whatever started and emerged since Oct. 2020. Read your monthly horoscopes for personal guidance.
Pisces
Feb. 19-March 20
March promises a more embodied sense of beauty, indulgence and respite from the past couple of months’ deep emotional excavation. Make sure to enjoy yourself, dear Pisces. Some action and liveliness are expected at home. Your relationships with family or housemates may experience a jolt of stimulation. On the practical front, best to not delay filing your taxes. In fact, you may even find it enjoyable to attend to mundane tasks.
