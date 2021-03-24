Your Horoscope For April 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

The start of the month sets you on the right track for rebuilding and regenerating yourself. It’s an excellent time to reconnect with how you feel in your body. Mid-month shifts the focus on your finances and potential improvements are on the horizon. The home and family front may experience some ruffling-of-feathers. Perhaps conflict is necessary to move things forward, though it can be challenging. Allocate enough solo-time, in any case, to help regulate and integrate your feelings.

