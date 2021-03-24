Your Horoscope For April 2021

April offers the increase of daylight and the return of warmth as spring waxes into full bloom in the northern hemisphere. Mercury enters Aries on April 3rd and a new moon in Aries takes place on April 11th—bringing some ease and courage to our weary pandemic bodies. It’s an excellent time to begin anything that requires bravery and concise strategies. Venus enters Taurus on April 14th, followed by Mercury and the Sun on April 19th. Mid-month promises a more indulgent and pleasurable time. Surround yourself with beauty and joy. Mars enters Cancer on April 23rd, pushing the slow agenda further and perhaps heightening our emotional sensitivities. Finally, a full moon in Scorpio occurs on April 26th, completing whatever started back in November 2020. It’s a time for deep introspection and brutal honesty. Read your horoscopes for more guidance.
Aries
March 21-April 19
The start of the month sets you on the right track for rebuilding and regenerating yourself. It’s an excellent time to reconnect with how you feel in your body. Mid-month shifts the focus on your finances and potential improvements are on the horizon. The home and family front may experience some ruffling-of-feathers. Perhaps conflict is necessary to move things forward, though it can be challenging. Allocate enough solo-time, in any case, to help regulate and integrate your feelings.
