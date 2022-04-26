April 20-May 20

On the 30th there will be an eclipse in your sign, and it’s a really big deal, Taurus. This is a unique opportunity for you to open up and explore your own potential. We all take on compromises that make us feel bad, but are they all necessary? Explore your relationship with risk and freedom so you can pour your formidable energies into things that feel life-affirming. This may mean you need to reorder your priorities, and if that’s the case, so be it!



May 21-June 21

The April 30th solar eclipse has intensified emotions, and you may find yourself reacting in a super stressed-out way. If you convert your feelings to thoughts too quickly, you’re likely to get overwhelmed and fixate on lots of details while missing the bigger picture—a sure-fire recipe for more stress! The most important thing for you to focus on this week is boundaries. Don’t analyze and judge, Twin Star. Instead, reflect and discern.



June 22-July 22

Your ruling planet, the Moon, is involved in the solar eclipse on the 30th. Take this astrological opportunity to realign your heart and your head. When your thoughts and feelings are on the exact same line of the exact same page, your capacity to move through the world in a healthier and happier way is strengthened. Don’t allow anxieties or the expectations of others to inhibit you from exploring what’s right for you, Moonchild.



July 23-Aug. 22

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed and extra emotional lately, you’re not alone. The solar eclipse on April 30th is likely to be kicking up a lot of emotion for you, and that may have you feeling all kinds of ways. Make sure you don’t act from a place of pridefulness, as that may come at the expense of what is authentic to you, Leo. It’s probably wisest to take a pause and consider what you’re feeling and why, and then explore your options. This is a powerful time for cultivating insights that can become the springboard for making your life better.



Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Your solar eclipse homework is acceptance. This week you run the risk of fixating on what you think things should be, or how others should be feeling or behaving. If you do this, you’re likely to be unhappy and ineffective. Consider what you’re holding onto, Virgo. What attachments do you have? Are they getting in the way of you being present and enjoying the way things actually are?



Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, is an important part of the solar eclipse on the 30th. Slow down, and observe the themes running through your life right now, Libra. Consider the role of vulnerability and authenticity in your life, and strive to understand the patterns therein. When you identify the role you play in dynamics, you can better learn from your past achievements and mistakes. Don’t worry about how fast or slow others are moving; adopt an approach that is right for you.



Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The solar eclipse on the 30th is happening in your relationship house, and that is likely to spark some surprising emotional dynamics within your close connections this week. The best thing for you to do is be honest about what you’re feeling, what you need, and what you have to offer. You can’t control how others feel, nor should you. Keep your side of the street clean, and allow people and situations to reveal themselves to you in time.



Nov. 22-Dec. 21

While we’re in eclipse season and there is so much unpredictable energy at play, your challenge is to stay present. Matters are still developing, and that means you are unlikely to have enough information to make a truly informed choice. Explore your relationship with impatience because it is connected to your relationship with the truth. In life, things must play out in their own time. If you’re in a rush, you’re not in a state of receptivity. Explore what you don’t know, Sagittarius.



Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s a solar eclipse on the 30th, a time for you to connect or reconnect with your emotions. In the busyness of life, it may be tempting to ignore how you feel so that you can power through and do the things that need to get done. If you’ve been doing this, you’re likely to be feeling anxious and not totally clear about why. Slow down and nurture yourself so that the process of how you engage with your life is more sustainable, Capricorn.



Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Where do you have sanctuary in your life? It’s important to have a physical space that you can step into that feels calm so that you can recharge or realign. As tempting as it may be to fixate on problems, the solar eclipse on the 30th is an invitation to turn your attention towards where you feel solace. Invest in your safe spaces, and if you don’t have any, consider how you may create them, Aquarius.



Feb. 19-March 20

Jupiter and Venus are meeting in your sign during the solar eclipse on the 30th. This is a wonderful week for love! Romantic connections, passion projects, platonic adoration, and embracing the arts or nature are all involved in this surge of potential for you, Pisces. Don’t allow fear to stop you from pouring your energy into what brings you joy! Prioritize that which is life-affirming this week.



March 21-April 19

Pour your time, energy, and inspiration into the things you love. This week’s solar eclipse is expanding your potential for joy and play. If you’ve been feeling burnt out by your life, this can be a powerful time to reset and remember what it is that gives you joy. When you are emotionally present in your life, you have the opportunity to recognize what things are aligned with your best interests and what takes you off your path.

