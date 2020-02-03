12 Romantic Comedies To Watch Now On Netflix And Crave

1. Sleepless in Seattle



What it’s about: Jonah is worried about his dad, Sam, who is still sad about Jonah’s mom’s recent death. So one night (way past his bedtime!) Jonah calls a talk radio show hoping to find his father a new girlfriend. When Sam gets on the line, he finds himself opening up about how much he misses his wife. Women everywhere fall in love with him and send him letters—including Annie from Baltimore.

Why we love it: It features the classic rom-com trifecta: it stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, and is co-written and directed by Nora Ephron. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Where to stream it: Crave

2. Pride and Prejudice



What it’s about: If you haven’t read Jane Austen’s classic book, then here’s the breakdown: stubborn and witty Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) meets rich and equally stubborn Fitzwilliam Darcy (Matthew McFadyen). Mr. Darcy knows Elizabeth isn’t a suitable match, which is a problem because he is very quickly falling for her.

Why we love it: Umm, Mr. Darcy—the most swoon-worthy man in breeches to have ever graced our screens. There’s also (spoiler) a proposal in the rain, a titillating dance and so many hand caresses. You gotta love romance in the 1800s.

Where to stream it: Crave and Netflix

3. Crazy Rich Asians



What it’s about: After a year of dating, Rachel is flying to Singapore to finally meet her boyfriend Nick’s family. Except he didn’t tell her that he’s rich. And not just rich, but crazy rich. Rachel is not ready for this.

Why we love it: This movie broke records. It was the first major Hollywood movie with a majority Asian cast since 1993’s The Joy Luck Club. It was the highest grossing rom-com of the decade. We’re here for groundbreaking romances. Now, watch this movie on repeat until the sequel in 2021.

Where to stream it: Crave

4. Mamma Mia



What it’s about: Sophie wants her dad to walk her down the aisle—except she doesn’t know who he is. So she invites three of her mom’s former suitors to her wedding to find out which one is her father. Just wait until her Mom finds out. Mamma Mia!

Why we love it: I had a dream…to spend Saturday nights singing ABBA with Meryl Streep—and now that’s a reality for all of us. Yes, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan are musically challenged, but watching them dance in sparkly jumpsuits and platform boots is a delight.

Where to stream it: Netflix

5. Falling Inn Love



What it’s about: It’s a bad week for Gabriela when her company folds and her relationship ends. So she gets drunk and enters a contest to win an inn in New Zealand (as one does after heartbreak). And since this is a rom-com, she wins! Bad news: the inn is in shambles. Good news: she has a very handy (and handsome) neighbour.

Why we love it: This film is escapism at its finest. After a hard day or week, indulge in this cheesy romance (and the gorgeous views of New Zealand).

Where to stream it: Netflix

6. Bridget Jones’s Diary



What it’s about: Oh, Bridget. Her life is a bit sh*t (her words). She smokes. She’s single. She fantasizes about her boss.

Why we love it: Another swoon-worthy Mr. Darcy—this time in an ugly Christmas sweater instead of breeches. We all could use more Colin Firth in our lives. And movies that make us realize we are all a bit of a hot mess—and that’s more than okay!

Where to stream it: Netflix

7. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before



What it’s about: Lara-Jean has been writing secret love letters—well, they were secret until they accidentally got delivered to her old crushes. Now, Peter Kavinsky, one of the recipients, and one of the coolest guys in school, has a proposition for her—he wants Lara-Jean to pretend to be his girlfriend. What could possibly go wrong?

Why we love it: There are so many high school romance movies out there, but this might be the most charming of them all. Plus, it stars the new king and queen of rom-coms: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, who are about to make us fall in love with them all over again in the sequel, out on February 12.

Where to stream it: Netflix

8. Irreplaceable You



What it’s about: Abbie has terminal cancer, and she will be leaving her shy fiancée alone. Abbie is convinced Sam won’t be able to find love on his own, so she’s on a mission to find him a girlfriend.

Why we love it: Sometimes you need a good cry (read: sob). You know from the start of this movie that Abbie dies (that’s when the tears start), but it makes you love the story more.

Where to stream it: Netflix

9. Good Sam



What it’s about: Kate is a reporter stuck on the bummer beat—she’s covering the sad stories. After a firefighter rescues her from an abandoned warehouse, her boss decides she needs to focus on lighter subjects. A Good Samaritan left $100,000 in cash on a woman’s doorstep and Kate is sent to cover it. Can Kate figure out who it is?

Why we love it: When the world feels like a dumpster fire, this is the movie you need to watch. It reminds you that there is good in the world—or at least cheesy movies to lift your spirits.

Where to stream it: Netflix

10. Dirty Dancing



What it’s about: Baby is on a family vacation in the Catskills, partaking in some good, family wholesome fun. Until one night she carries a watermelon to the staff’s secret dance parties and meets Johnny. And then he teaches her how to really dance.

Why we love it: First of all, the soundtrack is iconic—you’ll want someone to lift you up over their head while “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” plays. More importantly, it reminds you that we all deserve a love who tells the world that “nobody puts Baby in the corner.” SWOON!

Where to stream it: Crave and Netflix

11. How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days



What it’s about: Andie is writing a magazine article about how to get a guy to break up with you in 10 days. Easy, right? Not quite. Ben, her guinea pig, has also made a bet—if he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days, his boss will give him the lead on a big account at his advertising agency.

Why we love it: Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are perfection together. Though maybe not as perfect as Kate Hudson in the yellow dress and 84-carat yellow diamond necklace she wears to the advertising agency’s ball. All those sparkling rocks will make you want to frost yourself.

Where to stream it: Netflix

12. About Time



What it’s about: Tim has a secret—he can travel back in time and change the course of his life. After his first meeting with Mary turns into a disaster, he decides to use his power to fix his love life.

Why we love it: We love anything starring Canada’s sweetheart Rachel McAdams—why is she not in more rom-coms? And the ending! Well, no spoilers, but it’s both incredibly sweet and punch-in-the-gut sad.

Where to stream it: Netflix