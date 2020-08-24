What’s New On Netflix Canada In September 2020

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in September

Sep 1: Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

Sep 1: The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Sep 1: Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

Sep 1: La Partita / The Match

Sep 1: 3:10 to Yuma

Sep 1: American Psycho

Sep 1: Bewitched

Sep 1: Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Sep 1: Blades of Glory

Sep 1: Captain Phillips

Sep 1: Daddy’s Home

Sep 1: Dinner for Schmucks

Sep 1: Family Guy: Season 18

Sep 1: Fences

Sep 1: The First Purge

Sep 1: Four Brothers

Sep 1: The Godfather

Sep 1: The Godfather: Part II

Sep 1: Ghost in the Shell

Sep 1: Hairspray

Sep 1: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Sep 1: I Am Legend

Sep 1: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Sep 1: Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Sep 1: The Next Karate Kid

Sep 1: Old School

Sep 1: Saturday Night Fever

Sep 1: Saving Private Ryan

Sep 1: School of Rock

Sep 1: Selma

Sep 1: Skyscraper

Sep 2: Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Sep 2: Chef’s Table: BBQ

Sep 2: Freaks – You’re One of Us

Sep 2: Captain Fantastic

Sep 2: Dumb and Dumber To

Sep 2: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Sep 2: The Bourne Identity

Sep 2: The Bourne Legacy

Sep 2: The Bourne Supremacy

Sep 2: The Bourne Ultimatum

Sep 2: Jaws 1, 2 and 3

Sep 2: Jaws: The Revenge

Sep 2: Lucy

Sep 2: Murdoch Mysteries, Season 13

Sep 2: Venom

Sep 3: Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Sep 3: Love, Guaranteed

Sep 3: Young Wallander

Sep 4: Away

Sep 4: The Blacklist, Season 7

Sep 4: I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Sep 4: Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy, Part 2

Sep 5: Step Up: All In

Sep 7: My Octopus Teacher

Sep 7: Record of Youth

Sep 8: A Star Is Born

Sep 8: StarBeam, Season 2

Sep 9: Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Sep 9: Get Organized with The Home Edit

Sep 9: La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Sep 9: Mignonnes / Cuties

Sep 9: The Social Dilemma

Sep 10: The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Sep 10: The Gift, Season 2

Sep 10: Greenleaf, Season 5

Sep 10: The Idhun Chronicles

Sep 10: Julie and the Phantoms

Sep 11: The Duchess

Sep 11: Family Business, Season 2

Sep 11: Interstellar

Sep 11: Pets United

Sep 11: Se busca papá / Dad Wanted

Sep 12: Zumbo’s Just Desserts, Season 2

Sep 14: Close Enough

Sep 15: 17 Again

Sep 15: Ancient Aliens, Season 3

Sep 15: Beyond Scared Straight, Season 4

Sep 15: Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Sep 15: Intervention, Season 6

Sep 15: Izzy’s Koala World

Sep 15: Michael McIntyre: Showman

Sep 15: Taco Chronicles, Volume 2

Sep 16: Baby, Season 3

Sep 16: Challenger: The Final Flight

Sep 16: Criminal: UK, Season 2

Sep 16: The Devil All The Time

Sep 16: MeatEater, Season 9

Sep 16: The Paramedic

Sep 16: Signs, Season 2

Sep 16: Sing On!

Sep 17: Dragon’s Dogma

Sep 17: The Last Word

Sep 18: American Barbecue Showdown

Sep 18: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Sep 18: Ratched

Sep 21: A Love Song for Latasha

Sep 22: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 3

Sep 22: Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Season 4

Sep 22: The Playbook

Sep 22: Mighty Express

Sep 23: Enola Holmes

Sep 23: No Strings Attached

Sep 23: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Sep 24: The Chef Show, Season 2

Sep 24: This Is Us, Season 4

Sep 25: A Perfect Crime

Sep 25: Country-Ish

Sep 25: Modern Family, Season 11

Sep 25: The School Nurse Files

Sep 25: Sneakerheads

Sep 26: The Good Place, Season 4

Sep 28: Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Sep 29: Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Sep 30: American Murder: The Family Next Door

Sep 30: Dear John

Sep 30: Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Sep 30: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Sep 30: Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Congratulations, my friends! We’ve made it to Cardigan Season.

Look, there is no denying that watching the summer end is always a tough time—even in a year where seasonal traditions have mostly fallen by the wayside. But don’t underestimate the power of cozy! What you’re experiencing now is the best of both worlds. It’s still warm enough for outdoor photo shoots, patio drinks and various forms of outdoor recreation (or napping), but it’ll soon be cool enough in the evenings to get a roaring fire going, and to tuck yourself beneath a blanket (for napping).

Plus, the leaves are changing and the sunsets are glorious…. Clearly, I’m an Autumn. Regardless, it’s also the ideal time to binge some quality content from your friends at Netflix Canada! Lots to watch this month. Here are my top picks:

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (9/01)

Despite festival season being a bit of a wash because…well, you know…Netflix ups the ante with some original films this month. First up is I’m Thinking of Ending Things, an adaptation of Canadian Ian Reid’s fantastic debut novel, written and directed by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Adaptation) and starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collete and David Thewlis. The trailer alone looks mind-bendingly awesome, and you really can’t go wrong with Toni Collette.

A Star is Born (9/08)

Relive 2018’s biggest film that wasn’t about superheroes or dinosaurs! Not that A Star is Born isn’t its own franchise in a way, resurrecting itself every few decades since the early days of cinema to warn a whole new generation about the trappings of fame. And Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper acquit themselves well enough to make you almost forget about the Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland and Janet Gaynor versions. Just get ready to hum “Shallow” for the next few months, though. (And if you’re missing your superheroes and dinosaurs, 2018’s Venom and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also join the streamer this month.)

The Social Dilemma (9/09)

Yes, social media has been a lifeline through the last six months, offering all of us an illusion of normalcy by continuing to connect us with irritating acquaintances, family members and co-workers. But it can also be dangerous! This Netflix doc explores our over reliance on the various platforms, and digs deep into how they are reprogramming our minds and, ultimately, civilization. (And when I’m done watching it, I’ll let you know how I feel about it on Twitter—@jplarocque. Follow me!)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (9/09)

While no one was looking, Reese Witherspoon took over the world. She started her book club, and then optioned pretty much all of those books, turning them into prestige shows like Little Fires Everywhere or Big Little Lies. Her exercise in brand extension continues with this series, featuring The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as they reorganize the homes of both schlebby nobodies and glamourous Hollywood stars! In the stars camp is Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris and Khloe Kardashian, but in the schlebby nobodies camp is… Just kidding. You don’t care about them.

The Devil All the Time (9/16)

Get ready for some good ol’ American Gothic! Based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name, The Devil All the Time follows a group of unsavoury characters in post-WWII Ohio and West Virginia, including a disturbed war veteran, a pair of serial killers and a false preacher. Produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, the film stars Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson.

Ratched (9/18)

Sarah Paulson is back! But…did she really go anywhere? Continuing her quest to topline as many Ryan Murphy-adjacent properties as possible, Paulson stars in this prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, about the early days of Nurse Ratched. As with most Murphy projects, the built-in buzz and camp appeal is certainly present, as is an impressive cast—Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rosanna Arquette…. So, we’ll see. This is a strange property to build a franchise around, but if there’s someone to do it, I suppose it would be Murphy.

Enola Holmes (9/26)

Continuing with strange franchise properties, Netflix has adapted the popular Enola Holmes Mysteries book series into a film, starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. Hell-bent on avoiding finishing school, Enola runs away to London to start her own detective agency specializing in missing person cases. Super beefcake god Henry Cavill stars as Holmes, while Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter round out the cast. (Should be fun for The Baby-Sitters Club crowd, or at least better than the horror they’ll experience when they accidentally click on The Babysitter: Killer Queen looking for more content this month.)

The Good Place: Season 4 (9/26)

If you haven’t watched The Good Place yet, you should. Mike Schur’s wonderful existential comedy grapples with philosophy and the meaning of life and what it means to be good in a world that often seems to disregard goodness. It’s also very, very funny. The final season comes to Netflix this month, and it’s just as good as everything that came before, ensuring that the series will be regarded as a classic. And the finale? Get your tissues out.

Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!

Everything that’s leaving Netflix in September

Leaving Sep 2: Ready Player One

Leaving Sep 5: Once Upon a Time, Seasons 1–7

Leaving Sep 14: Clueless (I am devastated. Devastated. This is one of the best films ever, so make sure you watch it and memorize it before it’s gone, because you will be tested.)

Leaving Sep 30: Ghostbusters

Leaving Sep 30: Ghostbusters 2

Leaving Sep 30: Inglourious Basterds

Leaving Sep 30: Pulp Fiction