The Best Neutral Paint Colours That Aren’t White

1. Evangeline Green Tint 1

Where to use: This fresh shade is perfect for a bathroom with white accents like Carrara marble. Where to buy: Para Paints.

2. Gentle Rain

Where to use: This soothing Behr colour works great in a bedroom. It’s versatile — pair it with bright patterns or neutral finishes. Where to buy: Home Depot.

3. Pewter Grey

Where to use: This cool neutral is the pick to refresh the exterior of your home. Where to buy: Dulux.

4. Grey Mauve

Where to use: Use this in a living room — the touch of pink makes it an ideal backdrop for grey furniture. Where to buy: Pittsburgh Paints.

5. Quill

Where to use: This warm, light grey from Olympic Paints looks great in a living room, or in a kitchen finished with white cabinetry. Where to buy: Lowe’s.

6. Sea Gull Grey

Where to use: With slight brown undertones, this colour makes a great backdrop for a mudroom. Where to buy: CIL.

7. Revere Pewter

Where to use: This is the perfect alternate colour to white. The light grey with warm undertones looks great in a hallway or as the backdrop for artwork. Where to buy: Benjamin Moore.

8. Urban Sunrise

Where to use: This cool blue-grey hue from Valspar is a nice choice for a modern space filled with white furniture or accents. Where to buy: Lowe’s.

9. Diftwood Canyon

Where to use: This rustic Beauti-Tone colour works wonders in a cottage bedroom. Where to buy: Home Hardware.

10. Pewter

Where to use: Give your kitchen a luxe makeover by painting the cabinetry with this not-too-dark-grey. Brass hardware will complete the look. Where to buy: Rona.

11. Sensuous Grey

Where to use: Update your dining room with this beautiful grey from HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams, which has faint purple undertones. It’s best paired with white, beige or other neutral-coloured furniture. Where to buy: Lowe’s.

12. Off-Black