The Best Neutral Paint Colours That Aren’t White

From a grey mauve to an off-black, these neutral paint colours are foolproof and more interesting than eggshell. Take a peek at our top 12 picks for neutral shades below:

1. Evangeline Green Tint 1 Where to use: This fresh shade is perfect for a bathroom with white accents like Carrara marble. Where to buy: Para Paints. 2. Gentle Rain Where to use: This soothing Behr colour works great in a bedroom. It’s versatile — pair it with bright patterns or neutral finishes. Where to buy: Home Depot. 3. Pewter Grey Where to use: This cool neutral is the pick to refresh the exterior of your home. Where to buy: Dulux. 4. Grey Mauve Where to use: Use this in a living room — the touch of pink makes it an ideal backdrop for grey furniture. Where to buy: Pittsburgh Paints. 5. Quill Where to use: This warm, light grey from Olympic Paints looks great in a living room, or in a kitchen finished with white cabinetry. Where to buy: Lowe’s. 6. Sea Gull Grey Where to use: With slight brown undertones, this colour makes a great backdrop for a mudroom. Where to buy: CIL. 7. Revere Pewter Where to use: This is the perfect alternate colour to white. The light grey with warm undertones looks great in a hallway or as the backdrop for artwork. Where to buy: Benjamin Moore. 8. Urban Sunrise Where to use: This cool blue-grey hue from Valspar is a nice choice for a modern space filled with white furniture or accents. Where to buy: Lowe’s. 9. Diftwood Canyon Where to use: This rustic Beauti-Tone colour works wonders in a cottage bedroom. Where to buy: Home Hardware. 10. Pewter Where to use: Give your kitchen a luxe makeover by painting the cabinetry with this not-too-dark-grey. Brass hardware will complete the look. Where to buy: Rona. 11. Sensuous Grey Where to use: Update your dining room with this beautiful grey from HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams, which has faint purple undertones. It’s best paired with white, beige or other neutral-coloured furniture. Where to buy: Lowe’s. 12. Off-Black Where to use: This dark hue looks great on handrails or stair treads, indoors or out. Where to buy: Farrow & Ball.

