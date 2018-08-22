The Best Neutral Paint Colours That Aren’t White

1. Evangeline Green Tint 1
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: This fresh shade is perfect for a bathroom with white accents like Carrara marble.
Where to buy: Para Paints.
2. Gentle Rain
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: This soothing Behr colour works great in a bedroom. It’s versatile — pair it with bright patterns or neutral finishes.
Where to buy: Home Depot.
3. Pewter Grey
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: This cool neutral is the pick to refresh the exterior of your home.
Where to buy: Dulux.
4. Grey Mauve
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: Use this in a living room — the touch of pink makes it an ideal backdrop for grey furniture.
Where to buy: Pittsburgh Paints.
5. Quill
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: This warm, light grey from Olympic Paints looks great in a living room, or in a kitchen finished with white cabinetry.
Where to buy: Lowe’s.
6. Sea Gull Grey
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: With slight brown undertones, this colour makes a great backdrop for a mudroom.
Where to buy: CIL.
7. Revere Pewter
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: This is the perfect alternate colour to white. The light grey with warm undertones looks great in a hallway or as the backdrop for artwork.
Where to buy: Benjamin Moore.
8. Urban Sunrise
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: This cool blue-grey hue from Valspar is a nice choice for a modern space filled with white furniture or accents.
Where to buy: Lowe’s.
9. Diftwood Canyon
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: This rustic Beauti-Tone colour works wonders in a cottage bedroom.
Where to buy: Home Hardware.
10. Pewter
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: Give your kitchen a luxe makeover by painting the cabinetry with this not-too-dark-grey. Brass hardware will complete the look.
Where to buy: Rona.
11. Sensuous Grey
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: Update your dining room with this beautiful grey from HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams, which has faint purple undertones. It’s best paired with white, beige or other neutral-coloured furniture.
Where to buy: Lowe’s.
12. Off-Black
Photo, Erik Putz.
Where to use: This dark hue looks great on handrails or stair treads, indoors or out.
Where to buy: Farrow & Ball.