15 Pieces We Love From Ikea’s New Wellness-Inspired Designer Collab

The Swedish retailer teamed up with iconic Finnish brand Marimekko on this boldly patterned collection.

In a fast-paced world, making space for leisure is crucial—and that’s what Ikea’s latest designer collab seeks to do.

Created in partnership with Marimekko, the Finnish design house famous for its bold, colourful patterns, the Bastua collection features exclusive prints that draws inspiration from self-care and the Nordic tradition of sauna.

From home and sauna accessories to glassware and textiles, the 25-piece collection launches on March 1. Here are our favourite pieces.

This lively rhubarb pattern is the perfect way to brighten up a bathroom.

Shower curtain, $15, ikea.com

Inspired by Finnish summers, this colourful striped robe is guaranteed to brighten your day.

Robe, $30, ikea.com. Available in sizes S/M and L/XL.

Like its striped counterpart, this leafy rhubarb patterned robe is not for wallflowers.

Robe, $30, ikea.com. Available in sizes S/M and L/XL.

This cute serving tray will add a touch of whimsy to your tablescapes.

Tray, $15, ikea.com

Have a home sauna? This chic ladle and bucket set will upgrade your experience.

Sauna bucket with ladle, $50, ikea.com

This eye-catching striped reusable tote is big enough to fit all the essentials.

Carrier bag, $2, ikea.com

This wooden side table features a deep tray to keep objects in place.

Side table, $79, ikea.com

This minimalist lantern gives off a soothing, diffused glow.

LED lantern, $30, ikea.com

This multi-faceted glass jug was designed to sparkle in the light.

Jug, $25, ikea.com

There’s nothing like a pop of blue and orange to breathe new life into your existing decor. Marimekko designer Sami Ruotsalainen designed the pattern with the log walls of his grandparents’ sauna cabin in mind.

Cushion, $9, ikea.com

Ikea’s iconic blue carrier bag gets a glow-up for spring.

Large carrier bag, $4, ikea.com

Notes of elderflower, rhubarb and vanilla create a relaxing atmosphere.

Scented candle, $12, ikea.com

This jacquard-woven bath sheet is the perfect size to wrap up in.

Bath sheet, $20, ikea.com

Made from birch veneer, this bench’s natural look and minimalist silhouette is perfect for an entryway.

Bench, $60, ikea.com

We love the handy wooden handle on this stainless steel water bottle.

Water bottle, $15, ikea.com