How To Organize Your Entire Kitchen In Just 5 Steps

Optimize your space by designating specific areas for specific activities, like food prep and clean-up. Group and store all the necessary utensils and suppies in each section.

Yes, this means your junk and container drawers . Start by removing and sorting the items by utility and size. Clean the compartment, then deposit the items into organizers. (Egg cartons and ice-cube trays are great for small items.) Most importantly, be ruthless: If an item doesn’t fit — think loose screws — store it somewhere else. For organized food storage containers, store bases and lids separately, using a small basket or tray to keep the lids tidy.

Everyday plates and glassware look pretty on exposed shelving, and it makes them easy to grab. Small appliances, such as toasters and mixers, can live on the countertop, but store everything else in a cabinet.

Maximize space around a cooktop by storing utensils in a caddy, or plunk commonly used spices on small trays nearby.

When sorting your pantry, use the top shelves for items that you don’t use on a regular basis, like extra flour or sugar. The rest can be stored as follows:

Produce: In wire baskets — perfect for things that need air circulation.

Grains, pasta and beans: In glass jars so they can be found easily.

Oils and vinegars: In wood boxes to keep bottles upright.

Flour and sugar: In enameled tins or canisters with lids.

Cereal boxes, snacks and other large foodstuffs: In large, easy-to-reach bins.