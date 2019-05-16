21 Hardy, Low-Maintenance Perennials To Plant This Year

Perennials are a lazy gardener’s best friend. Plant them in the right spot and you can enjoy their colour, texture and beauty for years to come. Whether your backyard or balcony is sunny or shade, there’s a plant that will thrive.

DRY

If you’re looking to cut down on your water bill, these plants only require minimal moisture. When you plant them, however, be sure to water them for a few weeks until they become established.

Coneflowers (also known as echinacea) are a favourite of butterflies, bees and goldfinches. This native prairie flower is hardy and will bloom into the late summer.

Sedum works well in rock gardens. They store water in their leaves, which helps them weather drought.

Yarrow only needs to be watered in a severe drought.

Gaillardia has bright red and yellow daisy-like blooms. As it reseeds itself, it’s good way to add swaths of colour to a flower bed.

Ornamental grasses (such as Festuca, Miscanthus and Pennisetum glaucum) are drought tolerant and make a great choice to reduce your water consumption. Look for “clumping” varieties, as some can be

SUNNY

This summer, put these perennials in the spotlight.

Lamb’s ears have velvety silver leaves and are very hardy. Later in the summer, it will produce spikes of purplish-pink flowers. It does well in full sun and will tolerate some shade.

Asters bloom late into the fall. Water plants at their bases to avoid mildew leaves.

Russian sage thrives in dry, sunny weather. It’ll bloom from late spring to early autumn and thrives in well-drained soil in the full sun. (With partial sun, it can get a little scraggly.)

Day lilies are a fantastic choice for a low-maintenance plant that still provides a bright pop of colour.

Bearded iris will keep coming back year after year. They bloom in late spring and can be divided every few years. (Divide them in the fall to get them ready for the next season).

Peonies love sunny spots (they need six or more hours of sunlight a day). They don’t tend to flower as well in the shade. Once established, peonies can flower for decades.

SHADY

There are in fact many plants that prefer the shade. Think of plants that might do well in a forest.

Ferns prefer cool, moist shade. You can find a good selection of varieties at garden centres, such as Japanese Painted Fern, which has blue-grey leaves, as well as the coppery coloured Autumn Fern.

Hostas are great for providing dramatic greens all summer long. There are so many varieties of different sizes and colours—mixing a few together in a garden can create a bold look.

Astilbe provide bursts of colour—bright plumes of red, pink or flowers—in June. They require good hydration.

Lilies of the valley are practically indestructible. A woodland plant, it does well in the shade, and as it spreads easily, it makes for a good groundcover.

Bugbane more than makes up for its ugly name (it’s also known as bugwort, snakeroot and fairy candles) with its pretty flower spikes that can grow up to seven feet high. It does well in partial to full shade.

WINDY

If you have a windy property or have balcony boxes, alpine plants are often a good choice, since they do well in exposed conditions.

Succulents come in many varieties, including aeonium, sedum and the wonderfully named hen and chicks. They’re quite hardy—the only trick is to water them thoroughly but infrequently.

Ornamental grasses are meant to blow to in the breeze and do well in high-rise gardens.

Lavender does well in sunny spots. Once established, it’s a draw for bees and butterflies.

Beardtongue makes an excellent groundcover. Sweet tubular flowers bloom from late spring to mid-summer and attract pollinators.

Moss Phlox create a mat of bright flowers in the spring.