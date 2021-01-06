5 Must-Try Home Decor Trends For 2021

After spending more time at home than ever this past year, you’re likely itching for a change of scenery. Good news: A few easy swaps can make any room feel brand new. From plush fabrics and warm hues to energizing bursts of colour, this year’s decor trends are all about creating a happy, cozy space you’ll be excited to spend (even more) time in.
Trend #1: Colourblocking
Bold and joyful, this colourful look embraces a rainbow of hues in an orderly yet abstract way. When bringing home the trend, think less “paint splatter” and more “colour inside the lines.” Go all out with a painted wall, or pick a few colourblocked accessories that work with your existing colour palette.