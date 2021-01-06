Home Decor

5 Must-Try Home Decor Trends For 2021

From cozy to colourful, these are the decorating ideas you'll see everywhere this year.

Emily Evans Updated

After spending more time at home than ever this past year, you’re likely itching for a change of scenery. Good news: A few easy swaps can make any room feel brand new. From plush fabrics and warm hues to energizing bursts of colour, this year’s decor trends are all about creating a happy, cozy space you’ll be excited to spend (even more) time in.

Trend #1: Colourblocking

Bold and joyful, this colourful look embraces a rainbow of hues in an orderly yet abstract way. When bringing home the trend, think less “paint splatter” and more “colour inside the lines.” Go all out with a painted wall, or pick a few colourblocked accessories that work with your existing colour palette.

