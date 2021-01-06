5 Must-Try Home Decor Trends For 2021

From cozy to colourful, these are the decorating ideas you'll see everywhere this year.

After spending more time at home than ever this past year, you’re likely itching for a change of scenery. Good news: A few easy swaps can make any room feel brand new. From plush fabrics and warm hues to energizing bursts of colour, this year’s decor trends are all about creating a happy, cozy space you’ll be excited to spend (even more) time in.