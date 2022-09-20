Four Sleep-Inducing Products For The Best Kind Of Snoozefest

Switch off the news, turn off your devices, and fall back on these tried and tested sleep aids for a more restful slumber

Sometimes, good sleep doesn’t just happen. Charting your way to some good ol’ shut-eye starts long before your head hits the pillow. Switch off the news, turn off your devices, and fall back on these tried and tested sleep aids for a more restful slumber.

Tea time

Infused with lavender and melatonin-boosting blue spirulina, this refined sugar-free tea will carry you straight to dreamland.

Blue lavender blend, $25, itsblume.com.

Spray away

This delicate, powdery pillow mist combines white lily, white musk and earthy sandalwood.

Linge blanc pillow mist, $22, lothantique.ca.

Give into the pressure

A hug for your head, this weighted eye mask applies gentle pressure to key points on the face to stimulate relaxation and alleviate headaches.

Nodpod, $46, nodpod.com.

Cool down



Crafted with a proprietary moisture-wicking fabric, these award-winning pyjamas keep skin cool through summer nights and hot flashes.

Donna shirt and pant, $98 each (sold separately), lusome.com.