7 Spice Cabinets Way More Organized Than Yours

Much like a game of Tetris, spice organization can be a struggle. Dried herbs and ingredients can scatter quickly—between countertops, cupboards and drawers, it’s easy to lose track of spices in the kitchen. And there’s nothing worse than trying to locate garlic powder mid-meal prep when time is of the essence.
The good news is that it’s never too late to start getting organized in your home’s most high-traffic area. We’ve rounded up seven clever spice rack solutions that merge style with practicality. Save time searching for the right seasoning with these smart designs, and get inspired to create your perfect spice rack.
Tip: Using labels makes every ingredient clearly identifiable—no guessing involved. Be sure to label the outward-facing side of the container with each spice.
Tip: Be sure to write the expiry date under lids or on the bottom of jars to ensure optimal freshness.
Tip: When space is limited, a wall mount is a great alternative to countertop racks as it makes use of vertical space.
Tip: Word to the wise, keep your spices in cool, dark spaces like the inside of a door, cabinet or drawer to extend their shelf life and keep them fresh.
Tip: Line your spice rack with protective shelf liners to prevent unnecessary messiness.
Tip: Try a deconstructed spice rack tucked into a drawer with heavily used spices and tools readily available in a pinch.
Tip: Invest in uniform clear jars to keep track of spice inventory levels.