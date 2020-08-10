7 Spice Cabinets Way More Organized Than Yours

Time to get your seasonings in order.

Much like a game of Tetris, spice organization can be a struggle. Dried herbs and ingredients can scatter quickly—between countertops, cupboards and drawers, it’s easy to lose track of spices in the kitchen. And there’s nothing worse than trying to locate garlic powder mid-meal prep when time is of the essence.

The good news is that it’s never too late to start getting organized in your home’s most high-traffic area. We’ve rounded up seven clever spice rack solutions that merge style with practicality. Save time searching for the right seasoning with these smart designs, and get inspired to create your perfect spice rack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Custom Labels & Home Decor (@makeroomwithzahra) on Mar 14, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

Tip: Using labels makes every ingredient clearly identifiable—no guessing involved. Be sure to label the outward-facing side of the container with each spice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@tidymoose) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Tip: Be sure to write the expiry date under lids or on the bottom of jars to ensure optimal freshness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Zen Organized Spaces (@kaizenspaces) on Oct 9, 2018 at 3:55am PDT

Tip: When space is limited, a wall mount is a great alternative to countertop racks as it makes use of vertical space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everything In Place Organizer (@everythinginplace) on Jun 19, 2019 at 6:07am PDT

Tip: Word to the wise, keep your spices in cool, dark spaces like the inside of a door, cabinet or drawer to extend their shelf life and keep them fresh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wafae (@a.moroccanspinkandgold.dream) on Jul 10, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

Tip: Line your spice rack with protective shelf liners to prevent unnecessary messiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interior | Nordic Home (@mmarj00) on Jun 12, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

Tip: Try a deconstructed spice rack tucked into a drawer with heavily used spices and tools readily available in a pinch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monique Rodriguez (@moniquebetterbeauty) on May 4, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

Tip: Invest in uniform clear jars to keep track of spice inventory levels.

These products will help you organize: