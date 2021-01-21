Food
Our Editors’ Favourite Comfort Food Recipes
We asked Chatelaine staff for their comfort food recipes. The results are as varied as they are delicious—and we think they’ll warm you up, too.
Produced by Irene Ngo.
Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.
A stew your mother made. A sandwich you never get sick of. A spicy pasta that calms you when its aroma wafts from the kitchen. We asked Chatelaine staff for their comfort foods. The results are as varied as they are delicious—and we think they’ll warm you up, too.
Chatelaine Staffer’s Comfort Foods
Photography by Maya Visnyei. Food styling by Michael Elliott. Prop styling by Catherine Doherty. Makeup and hair by Sophie Hsin. Wardrobe by Space Vintage. Creative direction by Sun Ngo.
Vegetarian Bengali Khichuri
My mom would whip up a batch of this sticky yellow rice on grey, rainy days. Served in my home with thick chunks of curry beef, this meal is perfect when you’re in a rush but craving something satisfying. — Radiyah Chowdhury, Assistant Editor.
Get this Vegetarian Bengali Khichuri recipe.