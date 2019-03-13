How To Pour Guinness From A Can (Just In Time For St. Patrick’s Day)

If you’re not going out to a pub to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, you may find yourself pouring a celebratory pint of Guinness at home. But how do you pour this famed stout correctly from a can? On draft, the perfect pour is part theatre, paired with the famous six-stage technique (former Guinness master brewer Fergal Murray explains the perfect pour here), but the canned product is a bit different. Each can contains a nitrogen-filled widget, and when you crack open a chilled can the capsule releases a surge of bubbles, simulating a draft pint.

So how do you do it? Start with a chilled can and a clean pint glass (bonus points to those with proper Guinness glasses). Open your can on a flat surface, waiting roughly 5 seconds to pour (allowing the nitrogen time to surge into your beer). Now, tilting the glass at a 45 degree angle, begin your pour. When the stout is about 2 inches from the rim, straighten the glass and finish your pour. This will create the famously creamy Guinness head. Enjoy!