How To Make A Perfect Pitcher Of Lemonade For Hot Summer Days

Nostalgic lemonade is a warm-weather staple for a reason — nothing is quite as refreshing as a cold glass of lemony, sugary goodness. And thankfully, over the years, the Chatelaine Kitchen Team has perfected their recipes for this classic beverage. Here’s how you can make it in a snap, and punch it up with fun flavours if you’re feeling extra snazzy.

How to make classic lemonade

When it comes to lemonade, it’s all about nailing the ratio between your lemon juice, sugar and water. For classic lemonade, the Chatelaine Kitchen recommends that for every one cup of water, you add 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice and 1/4 cup sugar. If you prefer your lemonade with some bubbles, swap out the water for equal parts sparkling water. And to quickly make a boozy shandy, pour equal parts lemonade and a light beer (like Corona) into a glass.

How to make pink lemonade

Many pink lemonade recipes call for a touch of cranberry juice, but we took a more flavourful route to give this beverage its signature pink hue. Try this strawberry lemonade recipe, and if you like trendy watermelon water, you’ll love the watermelon lemonade recipe below.

Watermelon pink lemonade

Ingredients:

5 cups chopped sweet, seedless watermelon

1/3 cup lemon juice

2 to 3 tbsp granulated sugar

355mL can club soda lemon slices

Instructions:

• Whirl watermelon with lemon juice and sugar in a blender until smooth. Stir in club soda. Serve over ice and garnish with lemon slices.

How to make blender lemonade

The simplest way to make lemonade is to just throw your ingredients in a blender — it’s even easier if you use sweet Meyer lemons because you can toss ’em in with the peel still on. Here’s our Meyer lemon blender lemonade recipe:

Ingredients:

1 Meyer lemon (ends cut off, cut into wedges, seeds removed)

2 cups water

3 tbsp granulated sugar

Instructions:

• Combine lemon, water and granulated sugar in a blender. Whirl on high for 1 min. Pour lemonade through a sieve into 2 glasses. Top with ice and serve immediately.

How to make a lemonade slushy