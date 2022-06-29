Our Favourite All-Canadian Caesar Fixings

Walter Classic or Walter Vegan (from Vancouver)
Tasty Heat’s Magma Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce (from Winnipeg)
Seabiosis Kombu Pickles (from Carleton-sur-Mer, Quebec)
Saltwest Seasar Pleaser Cocktail Rimmer (from Sooke, B.C.)
Prosyro Caesar Booster (from B.C.)
Nickel 9 Habanero Cocktail Bitters (from Toronto)
Lumette! Bright Light (from B.C.)
Laneway Distillers No.12 Vodka (from Ontario)
Ironworks Distillery Gin (from Lunenburg, N.S.)
Find more on caesars and two great recipes here.
FILED UNDER: Cocktails Editor's Picks