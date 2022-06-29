Drinks

Our Favourite All-Canadian Caesar Fixings

A collection of garnishes, spirits and mixes to elevate your caesar cocktails.

Manisha Claire Updated

Bottle with red liquid inside and a label reading Craft Caesar Mix.

Walter Classic or Walter Vegan (from Vancouver)

Bottle of red hot sauce with ghost tomato label

Tasty Heat’s Magma Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce (from Winnipeg)

A short bottle with a silver lid containing marinated seaweed pickles.

Seabiosis Kombu Pickles (from Carleton-sur-Mer, Quebec)

 

A black and red packet containing sea salt and an image of a starfish and glass of red juice on the packet.

Saltwest Seasar Pleaser Cocktail Rimmer (from Sooke, B.C.)

A bottle with a dropper lid and a dark red liquid inside. The label reads Prosyro Caesar Booster.

Prosyro Caesar Booster (from B.C.)

A short black bottle with a dropper cap and a label that reads "Hb Habanero"

Nickel 9 Habanero Cocktail Bitters  (from Toronto)

A clear bottle with a label that is turquoise and orange reading "Lumette!"

Lumette! Bright Light (from B.C.)

A clear bottle with a black lid and a light green label.

Laneway Distillers No.12 Vodka  (from Ontario)

A clear, tall bottle with a black lid and a transparent liquid inside.

Ironworks Distillery Gin (from Lunenburg, N.S.)

Find more on caesars and two great recipes here.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered every weekday morning.

  • *
FILED UNDER: