The first step in many strawberry-based recipes calls for you to remove the tough stem of the fruit before using. There are many ways to hull strawberries, but the easiest way to do it is using a straw. See how it’s done in the video above! (Bonus: It’s also a very safe way to get children involved in the kitchen.)

More:

24 strawberry recipes for summer

How to cook ribs on the grill

The definitive top 10 ranking of things to eat at IKEA

Originally published June 2014. Updated June 2017.