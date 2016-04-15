Maple custard oatmeal

Prep 5 min
Total 20 min
Serves 4

Love oatmeal but need an extra hit of protein in the morning? The secret ingredient in this genius recipe is eggs, which are cooked slowly with the oats to create a creamy, custardy (and protein-rich) wonder.

Ingredients

3
eggs
2 1/2 cups
milk, or water
1 cup
quick oats
1/4 to 1/3 cup
maple syrup
1 tsp
vanilla
1/8 tsp
salt
raspberries
blueberries
toasted chopped walnuts

Instructions

  • WHISK eggs with milk and oats in a medium saucepan and set over medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very creamy, about 15 min. Stir in maple syrup, vanilla and salt.
  • DIVIDE among 4 bowls. Top with fruit and nuts.

 

Nutrition

Calories 277
Protein 13 g
Carbohydrates 37 g
Fat 9 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 197 mg
Chatelaine Quickies: Maple custard oatmeal

Issue: May 2016

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

5 comments on “Maple custard oatmeal

  1. OMG the recipe calls for 1 1/2 cups of milk while your video shows 2 1/2 cups of milk. Which one is right?? I won’t make it this morning unfortunately until I get a response:((

    Reply

    • Hi Anna,

      Thank you for letting us know about this inconsistency. The video is correct; the recipe had a typo that has now been corrected. Sorry for the inconvenience, I hope you have a chance to try the oatmeal soon!

      Thanks again,
      Heather MacMullin
      Associate Food Editor, Digital
      Chatelaine

      Reply

  2. How would you adapt this recipe to large flake oats, which would be my preference, and healthier too.

    Reply

  3. I had my doubts about this method as written and ended up with a pot of liquid, oats and scrambled eggs. Need something a bit more foolproof in the morning.

    Reply

  4. This is delicious. My family makes this regularly. Thanks for the great recipe!

    Reply

