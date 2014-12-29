Now is typically the time when eczema sufferers start complaining about their painful, dry, cracked skin. It’s when no amount of moisturizer alleviates the insatiable itch or the embarrassment of having less-than-perfect skin.
If you’re an eczema sufferer, I can sympathize. Mine is a severe condition that I’ve battled into adulthood. Interestingly, winter is my favourite time of the year — sweaters, scarves, socks and pants help me cover up my cracked scaly skin, scabby blisters and blotchy hyper-pigmentation.
To say the least I’m something of an expert when it comes to eczema — you name it, I’ve tried it. Topical steroids that thinned out my skin? Check. Tar soaps, oatmeal baths and natural detergents? Check, check and check. Nothing’s worked long-term. That is until one day a friend suggested I avoid foods high in histamine. It seemed obvious – why hadn’t I thought of that before? Foods high in histamine would naturally cause an allergic response and inflammation. So thus began the journey that eventually led me to The Eczema Diet. In the book, by nutritionist Karen Fischer, I discovered seven foods that help decrease inflammation, promote skin repair and are considered eczema-safe.
The top seven eczema-healthy foods are:
1. Banana: High in potassium, contains histamine-lowering nutrients, magnesium and vitamin C.
2. Beef or chicken broth: Provides skin-repairing amino acid glycine.
3. Potato: Rich in fibre, potassium, vitamin C and is alkalizing.
4. Green onions: Contain histamine-lowering, anti-inflammatory quercetin and rich source of vitamin K, important for healthy skin.
5. Buckwheat: Gluten-free and contains quercetin to lower histamine and has strong anti-inflammatory effect
6. Rice milk: Low allergy and low in chemicals and considered eczema safe
7. Mung bean sprouts: Strong alkalizing food
There are many more eczema-healthy foods (like fish, beans and loads of vegetables), but the only foolproof way to check if specific foods are causing your breakouts is by cutting out common culprits for 14 days then reintroducing them back into your diet one-by-one to see if they cause a reaction. Remember: sometimes it can take a few days for symptoms to appear. You can follow this guide by Dr. Natasha Turner, or get more info from The Eczema Diet.
I also found that taking an igG test proved very helpful. It helped steer me in the right direction so that I knew for sure which foods were causing me grievance. Turns out egg, milk, soy and yeast were among the list — and having that kind of clarity was life-changing, not only for my physical well-being, but my emotional well-being as well.
To read more about preventing and treating eczema click here.
Do you suffer from eczema? Have diet and nutrition helped alleviate your symptoms? Share in the comments below.
Try these no-cook banana snack ideas
I dealt with severe eczema for most of my life. Before going to bed, I had to tape gloves to my hands so I wouldn’t scratch myself until I bled while asleep. I tried everything too (I wasn’t good on the diet part though).. and only one thing worked. I went to Cuba when I was 21, and a few days after I came back, I no longer had red and ichy spots! The sun and salted water were the best remedy.
I had a few episodes of eczema on very stressful periods, but I got rid of it with the cortisone creams you find on the drugstore shelves. It’s now six years later and I can say that I am eczema free! My skin only gets dry during season changes and winter
As you said in your article, the biggest relief is on my emotional health, as I no longer feel the need to hide (because people unfortunately don’t understand what eczema is..)
Roussette on
Thanks for the article! I have eczema on my hands every year, but I don’t mind because I’d rather have skin sensitivity on my hands than on my face! I apply natural creams/lotions whenever my hands feel dry and sometimes I wear gloves right after; my skin always comes out softer after that. But, as you mentioned, in the long run skin remains dry. It’s nice to hear from others who can relate!
Winter is my favourite season too – this is my favourite time of year!
MissyM on
Pingback: Unexpected ways to strengthen your skin barrier - Chatelaine
Hi, these are just my opinions and are from personal experience but you may find them useful if you are trying to deal with eczema.
I think you have to be careful recommending diets for eczema as everybody is different and what works for one person may not work for another. Eczema is your body over reacting to something you have eaten, come into contact with or your environment and each of us has different triggers.
I am atopic so have suffered from hay fever as well as eczema….Pet fur (both cats and dogs) and dilute drinks are a definite no no for me but the number one thing which has just about stopped my hay fever is the type of breakfast I choose on a morning. Anything with wheat or corn in especially on a day when the pollen count is high will have me sneezing like a good un so I do not eat it.
I am allergic to latex – this is a real biggy for me as there are a lot of foods linked to latex i.e. Potatoes, apples, bananas etc. Do some searching on the internet for others but I have improved dramatically by cutting out the afore mentioned foods. I made the link when I got the same reaction wearing latex gloves as I did pealing potatoes. After pealing potatoes my hands would itch like mad and I had to literally scold them to stop the irritation and the very same thing happened with the gloves.
I have to be very careful with moisturisors. Many of the recommended big brand ones (Vaseline intensive care,E45) labelled as good for dry skin react with me so I do not use them and now stick to Neutrogena Deep Moisture but only the dry and sensitive one. It can sting a bit but I do not appear to react to it in any other way (ps I am not linked to this product in any way it is just what works for me).
You have to be careful with steroid creams if you are trying to find out what diets effect your eczema. If you over abuse them (Use them daily) they can hide/dull your reactions to foods and hinder your choices. I occasionally use a steroid cream and gradually come off it over a few days and not just simply stop. Also if you over abuse the steroid cream’s (strong ones) they thin your skin which in turn dries it out and allows it to crack therefore you put on more cream and the cycle continues. I do not put it on the palms of my hands as it makes them really rough after a few days and I try to avoid it and use a moisturisor instead where possible. I also find an anti-histamine works but again do not over abuse. I might take one for a few days once a month or so.
Be aware of introducing new things. My hands started itching on a daily basis and it took me ages to make the connection to the antibacterial hand soap my wife bought and I had started using.
Like many people I like a drink on a weekend. I now know that if I have wine or beer on a Saturday my skin is bad Monday/Tuesday but I am prepared for it so can cope emotionally because I know what is causing the outbreak. Even with eczema you have to live a little.
I drink plenty of water and exercise where possible!!!
I have not cured my eczema and probably never will. I had it severely as a child and was hospitalised on numerous occasions but by adopting the above have got it to a point where it is manageable and less of a problem.
Good luck all!!
Richard on
My daughter has egzema and what should she eats and what should she not eat?
Dilshoda on
All good points, people with eczema should also consider the clothing they wear. I discovered a few years ago that my skin reacts very badly to polyester/ polymide etc. Try wearing natural fibres cotton, hemp, bamboo, alpaca wool, silk, these are generally more expensive than synthetics but has helped me out a lot. I still have eczema but nowhere near as bad as before
jacqui on
Everyone has a different story… Mine is really funny. I had quite severe hand eczema ocurring repeatedly for long periods of time. I used all the creams that exist in the market, but with no success. About a month ago, I thought to myself why don’t I try antihistamine pills? So I took 5 antihistamine pills and quitted drinkink alcohol (I used to drink socially) . My eczema went away and it seems like a miracle. I still cannnot believe that I dont have cracked skin that itches like hell and everything I touch bothers me.
ypatia on
…one pill per day, 5 days treatment….
ypatia on
My husband had a severe stroke 2008 and this has exacerbated her eczema to the point where his legs were weeping with broken water blisters. I tried everything for him until one day a visiting nurse suggested “AVEENO ECZEMA CREAM” It was worth a try and lo and behold within 2-4 days each area cleared up. However there a areas of brownish pigmentation around his elbows and scapula areas and ankle areas. As soon as I see him itch an area, I get the cream on him immediately as it is a true miracle to us. Do try if you are desperate and yhou may be surprised at the results. It is true, not all remedies work for everyone. Good luck.
prudence polyzotis on
My youngest daughter had awful eczema when she was a baby. We did make adjustments to diet, but what worked the best was pure Shea Butter. Try it for a week and see the difference. To this day when she has breakouts I grab the Shea Butter and it clear up the eczema in a few days.
Meg on
I am suffering eczema for almost two years now. The skin specialist prescribed cortisone, topical steroid and antihistamine which helped for a while but every time I finished the medication my eczema came back again. Scratching made my skin condition worst, once I got antibiotic and cortisone cream that contain antibiotic to cure the infection and reduce the inflammation. I noticed that all these medicines only suppressed whatever causes my eczema beneath my skin. About 2 months ago, I decided to stop using cortisone cream/topical steroid and changed my diet.
This diet helps although I had to suffer for a month from all the blisters, oozing watery flares and intense itch, they really spread on my back, arms and legs. So many sleepless night but I was determine to stick to my diet and no more cortisone/steroid. I felt the progress, slowly but surely, those oozing watery itchy red flares dried up and covered with scabs (like dried wound), still with intense itch every night. About 2 weeks ago, all the scabs peeled off my skin and the new skin underneath are still dark reddish but much less itch. I am now still doing my diet and hoping that one day soon I will be free from this freaking eczema.
Here is my diet on daily basis:
Breakfast :
Fresh fruits (2 bananas, 1 apple, 2 oranges, 2 slices of brown bread with fruit jam. -An hour later : 1 cup of coffee with 1/3 teaspoon sugar, 1 slice of brown bread with chocolate spread or 1 chocolate cookie.
Lunch / Dinner
-Boiled kale : eat the boiled kale for dinner, drink the water after dinner and before going to bed)
-Carrot juice : use a juice extractor to get the pure carrot juice, 8 large carrots, drink the juice all at once – no certain timing for this, I did it whenever I want
-Homemade salad for lunch or for dinner :
1) Baby spinach, rockets, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, coriander leaves, basil leaves, red beat, cress, carrots, fennel, iceberg lettuce. Wash, cut/slice into small dice when necessary, toss all into a large bowl. Dressing : olive oil, apple cider vinegar, a pinch of salt.
2) Spinach, pomegranate, walnuts, dried figs. Dressing : mustard, honey, olive oil, balsamic vinegar
3) Fennel, oranges, apples, pears. Dressing : apple cider vinegar, olive oil.
-Brown rice with baked or steamed fish, sauted vegetables (spinach, broccoli, bean sprout, paprika with shallots, garlic, cooking oil, a bit of salt and pepper.
-Soup : choose one of these : broccoli/spinach/carrots/tomatoes/spring onions/pumpkin – I made soup using one of these veggie twice or once a week with cooking oil, 1/2 teaspoon bouillon, 200ml water, salt and pepper. Eat this soup with brown bread
Drink : plenty of water, water helps to flush toxic out of your body! still I drink red/white wine in the weekend sometimes, and 2 cups of coffee (espresso) every day. if you suffer more severe eczema and want more rapid result, I suggest to eliminate alcohol and coffee from your diet. Change it with fresh juices (carrots / apples / watermelon or green juices made of raw vegetables: cucumber, kale, spinach, a green apple to sweeten it)
Snacks : dried fruits, all kind of nuts.
NO to : pork and all pork meat such as bacon, ham etc, red meat (beef, buffalo, goat, lamb, deer etc), dairy products such as milk, cheese, cream, yogurt etc.
I love fish and seafood, luckily my skin seems tolerant to fish / seafood. If you are allergic to seafood, avoid it.
NO yeast, white bread, and cereal
Use only NON Perfume sanitary/cleaner products.
The ultimate tips! :
DO NOT scratch, no matter how crazy the itch is, just rub your skin gently.
Apply hypoallergenic non perfume body lotion on your skin to moist it, in my case I use Physiogel A.I. and it soothes my skin well.
Hope this info helps!
Os on
Check out Dr. Aron on Facebook sometime. I had tried everything and then some to fight my daughter’s eczema and absolutely nothing worked until his approach. The man is a genius! All the pain and suffering of eczema has ended.
Great food list though. I do think it’s important to maintain diet going forward!
Shelley on
interesting post. i was chomping on peanuts every day. and wondered why my eczema was driving me mad, not until i got information from Dr Joe Williams book
did i find out how bad they were for my complaint. Dsctors in general don,t give out sufficient information, but hand out fatty cream and sterouds
bob on
I’ve been suffering from eczema on and off for 8years both severely and mildly, I am now 20. I use soya milk or coconut milk. Coconut milk has a taste great in porridge or tea. I use Pure banded soya or sunflower butter which is dairy free and very nice. Because as Ia young child I suffered from a stomach problem, I think this may have caused leaky gut syndrome, which contributes to eczema. I recently went gluten free, only eating rice or spuds for carbs. I eat genius gluten free bread. I recently starting juicing to help with my skin, and one week I’ve see a small change in my skin. Some small point: Change vegetable or for olive, no dairy, keep hydrated inside and out, try to seek natural remedies inside of using steroids, and finally boost your immune system!
Zhane on
As a child I had severe eczema all over my body. I was always red and bloody from scratching. To this day, If anything wool is near me or fabrics that don’t breath well, my eczema returns quickly and I start scratching like crazy. I can only use pure soap, without any fragrance, others cause eczema. Eggs and peas cause scratching. Soaking in HOT baths really help with the itch, which I do everyday, it keeps my skin soft. When things get bad I use a cortisone cream. P,S. Use a cup of vinegar as the only rinse agent in your laundry, it remove all soap left behind which causes problems too.
C. Anderson on
i have not had an eczema outbreak in two years – here’s what I do:
-Wear cotton or soft fabrics. Avoid rough, scratchy fibers and tight clothing.
-Take lukewarm baths and showers, using mild soap or non-soap cleanser
-Gently pat your skin dry with a soft towel – do not rub.
-Apply a moisturizer (I use the Made from Earth Valencia Orange Lotion) within 3 minutes after bathing to “lock in” moisture.
liz cho on
Wow, stunning site. Thnx …|
http://www.ROmZvInwwI.com/ROmZvInwwI
Antonia Dusablon on