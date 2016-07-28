We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Most people don’t realize this but anti-perspirants are not good for you! Although they inhibit sweating, they clog your pores with aluminum salts, which studies have shown can be dangerous to your health. I recommend you try Lavilin. It is alcohol and aluminum-free, so it does not clog your pores.
jillian_182 on
Yes, I agree. I found purebodyscent deodorants online and the feedback is awesome. Most people state that the more they sweat, the better they smell, I also found this to be very true. It’s extremely long-lasting, believe me, I put it to the test (accidentally) ;). No aluminum, no hydrogenated oils, no parabens, or other toxins. It has a tan color, no bleaching or processing involved. I simply love it. http://www.purebodyscent.com/
JessH on
Avene Tests on Animals… so keep that in mind when wanting your armpits to smell nice, how many animals were harmed???
kpenny on
What is wrong with “Tom’s of Maine?” While I know it has been bought our by a bigger group-it does work and is a deodorant. You can buy it at Shoppers also.
Mom80 on
I live in Houston and tried Tom’s and believe me it does not handle the Houston heat at all.
Tracy on
Tom’s does not work. I am always still sweaty and smelly when I use tom’s. I foudn Queen Helene aluminum free doe and its a slight upgrade from Tom’s but I still find myself sweaty but not smelly.
Suzie Quzie on
Totally agree. Tom’s couldn’t hack the heat. But it also felt kind of sticky and weird, apparently that’s the propylene glycol. I use Ozone Layer Deodorant, I think it’s a new company, but they have some interesting tech that uses oxygen and only has a couple ingredients. My skin doesn’t respond well to most deodorants!!.
Brittany on
I find that Tom’s of Maine Lavender Deodorant Stick is really wet, soaks into your clothes, and does not prevent odor. I also find that the crystal does not work either.
To combat underarm sweat & odor, I take the natural route: Before bed I scrub my underarms nightly with Celtic Sea Salt and then rub/splash lemon juice into the skin. The salt and lemon juice unclog the pores and remove toxins (and thus odors) from the body. (Celtic Sea Salt is a good exfoliant and natural moisturizer on the decolletage and face as well. Lemon is a natural astringent. Only a very small amount of either is needed.) I also use lemon essential oil on the square around the shaved part of the underarm to deodorize. You can reapply the oil anytime you want and it has NEVER soiled or stained my clothes. Since adopting this regime, I find that both the sweat and smell from my pores have dramatically reduced (almost non-existent). Just one word of caution: don’t apply the oil to the shaved part of your underarms… yowzah, it stings. Also, lemon oil is very benign; I wouldn’t recommend using other essential oils for this purpose.
Pennylover on
Absolutely right! I am a breast cancer survivor and was told NOT TO use toxic antiperspirants that have aluminum + plus all the other gunk. TOM”s DOES NOT WORK nor does CRYSTAL, and I am still looking for one that TRULY eliminates ODOR!! I thought it was just me but NO. My friends of whom
several are breast cancers survivors also tried these antiperspirants/deodorants and they also agreed that these DO NOT work.
Mrs. B
Y Bell on
So what are using? what would you suggest? This is all new to me as I acquired a sever itching and rash due to alumininum content but can”t find anything else. Help!
Petra on
LOL Petra same story here. Like I said ozone layer deodorant seems to be the simplest thing out there that still actually works
Brittany on
Calico Jacks makes an organic, aluminum free deodorant that works really well.
http://Www.calicojacksnaturals.com
Zach on
Redwin range deodorants work. Not the most feminine of smell but im a fat guy and it works for me
Adam on
I’ve been rubbing a slice of lemon or lime under my arms for years as deodorant and it works great. I have extremely sensitive skin and haven’t used deodorant in over ten years, i’ve tried everything and the lime worlds the best. Try it for a day you won’t be disappointed.
Carmalene on
In Jamaica we actually do something similar that our grandparents use to do before they invented deodarant. At night before i go to my bed i get a green lime and baking soda mix it together to make a paste and that is all i use . In the morning i wash it off and i never sweat for the rest of the day.
kerone on
Does the lime/baking soda paste help with odor or just the sweating? Thanks!
Laryssa on
Rocky Mountain Soap makes a good natural deodorant as well.
Candace on
You did not include L’Occitane’s Citrus Verbena Cooling Deodorant that is aluminium free, alcohol free and paraben free — I have been using it for over one month and really like it. It is not sticky, flows on well, smells wonderful (but not too strong) and lasts all day for me.
Ann T on
Just FYI … I have been to 3 Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Toronto and they advised me that they are no longer carrying the deodorant.
Tracey on
From the blurb on Lavalin “It takes a few applications to get the maximum efficacy so have patience. Look for their impressive seven day deodorant cream as well.”
So would that be because this deodorant is clogging your pores as well after a few applications?
skeptical on
The most effective deodorant I’ve ever used is Ozone Layer Deodorant and it happens to be all natural. Its just shea butter and beeswax infused with oxygen, which oxidizes the anaerobic bacteria that is the root cause of body odor. It’s unbelievable. Check it out at http://www.OzoneDeodorant.com
Reid on
Crystal Essence roll-on work’s great for me and I sweat like a Viking.
Kathy on
I have been using Lavilin for as long as I can remember, and it is aluminum-free and it works like a charm! I only need to apply it to my armpits once every 5 days or so, and that is totally enough to destroy my armpit odors, even in the summers. I could probably last a week, but I don’t push it
Zanetta on
Why can’t I read the comments???!
steve on
The best organic aluminum free deodorant, hands down. Check out the reviews of Calico Jacks Naturals. It’s a small company out of VA.
Zachary Murphy on
The best deodorant that I have ever used is Ozone Layer Deodorant. It is just 2 ingredients, shea butter and beeswax infused with oxygen, which oxidizes anaerobic bacteria, eliminating the root cause of body odor. It is a new patent pending deodorant technology and it is so effective that it can be applied after you’re already experiencing body odor because it kills the bacteria that cause it, it’s amazing! Check it out at http://www.OzoneDeodorant.com
Reid on
I don’t use anything with parabens, propylene glycol, or aluminum. I found a company in the carolinas that uses shea butter and beeswax, with oxygen infusion. this stick lasts 6 months: ozonedeodorant.com
Mary S on
The most effective deodorant that I have ever used is Ozone Layer Deodorant, and it happens to be all natural too. It’s just shea butter and beeswax infused with oxygen and it eliminates odor by oxidizing the bacteria that cause it in the first place. It lasts longer than 6 months with me and it is guaranteed to work! Check it out at http://www.OzoneDeodorant.com
Reid on
I just started using the Joban Floral deodorant for Darlings and I love it! I have always struggled to find a natural deodorant that smells great but also works and I have found it!! The packaging is great and the scent is perfect, not too strong or overpowering. The Joban Cosmetics company is great and I can’t wait to try more of their all natural products!
http://jobancosmetics.com/
Rene Las on
Toms does not WORK! And I don’t like smelling funky.
Can anyone suggest best aluminium free deodorants?
Mrs. vb on
I know, hah, Toms is a disaster!! there are lots of brands available and new brands too online if you search aluminum free on google. i like ozone layer deodorant but there are tons of choices
Brittany on
I love Lavilin. It’s such a consistently great product! I could not imagine using any other brand.
Crystal on
Hey! Great post! Those are some great deodorants.
We just launched our all-natural deodorant company, Zak Detox Deodorant
http://www.ZakDetoxDeodorant.com
All-natural
Aluminum free!!
No Propylene Glycol
Cruelty Free!
No Parabens
No preservatives
No GMO
No corn
All ingredients are plant-sourced or are minerals (Earth clays, baking soda)
Gluten Free (no surprise here)
Paleo
Zak on
We make a 100% natural deodorant that is enormously effective. It is well known that what is absorbed into our skin can travel through to our bloodstream so its incredibly important to take care of which deodorants you use. Dont’ stop sweating just deal with the odour. http://earthconscious.co.uk/products/earth-conscious-natural-organic-deodorant
Angela on
All-natural deodorants are your safest option. Go for a reputable brand. I personally recommend Lavilin – http://www.lavilin.com
Christine on
I would love to by the free aluminum deodorant a la sauge
esther lorin on
When you get a chance, try Primal Pit Paste, the organic deodorant that actually works! Thousands of reviews say it is so! http://www.primalpitpste.com
jimmy on
all the deodorants you mention might not have aluminum but they do have other ingredients that aren’t any good for you like alcohol in some and in others the many chemical ingredients that there aren’t enough testing done to say they’re harmful and the ones that there is enough testing done that are harmful so yes no aluminum but not one is without other harmful ingredients, if you can’t pronounce it, don’t use it.
ewelina on
The best aluminum free deo I have used is In Love With Bodycare’s. I am a very active lady and quality ingredients that pack a punch are a must. Scents are amazing and B.O is eliminated. So impressed with this brand and their products! Check them out ladies!
Juliana on
Aloe Ever-Shield by Forever Living is the best deodorant I’ve used it doesn’t contain any aluminium, its stainless and long lasting, would definitely recommend it to others , I’m also currently working for this company , try it out and see if it works for you – https://www.foreverliving.com/retail/shop/shopping.do?task=viewProductDetail&itemCode=067
Reisha on
Why not try Native Unearthed’s crystal deodorant. It’s actually worked PERFECTLY for me over these last couple of months. What a life-saver. Oh… and it’s the only deodorant brand to be allergy certified too which is a big plus. I would say definitely give it a go if you are looking for a natural alternative.
Michelle on
I don’t know why it’s so hard to find a natural deodorant that works but I am happy I found one that finally does. The trial and error period over the years was an incredibly frustrating experience. I tried them all and then some. Even tried to make my own. I am surprised that Rocky Mountain Botanical’s All Natural Deodorant didn’t make this list. Besides working ridiculously well, a little goes a long way and it works all day even in this intense Nevada climate I live in.
Donna C. on
These are some really great options for people looking for a natural deodorant. Thanks for sharing!
Rebekah,
http://www.bestnaturaldeodorants.com/
Rebekah on
Aluminum is on Lafes Twist-Stick Lavender’s ingredient list (!)
zony on
I am really surprised the Rocky Mountain Botanicals All Natural Deodorant didn’t make the list! Recommended by my Naturopath it ended the years long search for an effective deodorant that doesn’t pollute my body. You can get it on line as well at http://www.rockymountainbotanicals.ca/shop/best-natural-deodorant/
Emily Grayson on
I am happy to my eye ball after using missy spray for girls . I suggest the same for those who love to rich fragrance .
http://www.wekeepitkind.com/uk/missy/
Kate on
Purelygreat makes an all natural cream deodorant with simple ingredients
They also off free samples to try it out! See mynaturaldeodorant.com
Philip Pellat on
What about Junglewoman All-Natural deodorant? It’s 100% all-natural, hypoallergenic, unisex and contains only 4 ingredients. http://www.junglemannaturals.com
Luz on
I use arm& hammer essentials aluminum free
Malisa on
I use Grandlee Cottage Soap range of natural aluminium free deodorants….excellent product, excellent shop, it actually works the best i have found to date, buy all mine from there performs best in the heat as well where i live in Australia http://www.grandleecottagesoap.com made in Tasmania Australia….thumbs up from me all round
Ash on
I have searched high and low and the best deodorant I’ve personally found is Byly Nature-Fresh Deodorant Stick with Green Tea Extract,
works for both my husband and I (he gets irritated by 90% of deodorants) and it smells great, has no Aluminum, no alcohol and is paraben free.
Rosie on
I used to sweat like crazy, and antiperspirant actually made it worse. I even got a prescription for some really strong Rx stuff. It kinda worked, but it was so painful to use .. probably because of all the nasty aluminum it was jamming into my pours. Then, I found this stuff and it’s changed my life: https://www.korinanaturals.com
I know that sounds like an overstatement, but going from wearing black literally every day to being able to wear light blue shirts in public. If your deodorant is not working for you, you gotta try this natural stuff!
John on
I prefer Granny’s Natural Deodorant cream. It’s all natural, organic and aluminum paraben and gmo free. It’s also very affordable. I really like the way it smells. It’s made by a family that uses natural herbs and olive oil to give it fragrance. I’ve been using it for over a year now with no issue. It holds me perfectly. http://www.grannysnaturaldeodorant.com
Toni Anderson on
You missed another great Canadian Made product…Consonant Skin Care makes great Deoderant avaialble in both Scented or unscented options. Thanks for this list I’ll check some of these out as well.
Natasha on
I was disappointed not to see Consonant Skincare in here. They’re a great Canadian company, and their natural deodorant has been keeping me stink-free throughout a very humid Toronto summer. http://www.consonantskincare.com/collections/deodorant/products/dealkalizing-deodorant
MB on
Guys. “white alum” = potassium alum = aluminum potassium sulfate. It’s aluminum. It makes you look kinda dumb to have a deodorant featuring “powders of white alum” on the very first page of 10 Aluminum-free deodorants.
The Purely Great deodorant is fantastic, by the way.
Rebecca on
I ordered the Arm and Hammer and it’s excellent, Very nice smell, and no white marks on my shirts.
Thanks
terry on