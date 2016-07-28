Get a handle on sweat

If ever there was a time for a trust-worthy deodorant, summer would be it. If you'd like to avoid the sweat-clogging ingredients often found in many off-the-shelf deodorants and antiperspirants, making the switch to an aluminum-free variety is a great step, but one that can take a bit of getting used to.

Though these products may reduce your protection against sweat, they will ensure you’re covered for odour and some absorbency, allowing your body to function more naturally.

And while you may have to reapply them more often, the natural ingredients and aluminum-free formulas will give you peace of mind that you're avoiding some of the chemicals found in more conventional antiperspirants.