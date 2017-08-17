Advertisement
Fitness

5 Easy Pre-Workout Stretches in Under 5 Minutes

Stretch in real-time with fitness expert Assata McKenzie.

by

5 easy pre-workout warm up stretches

Warming up before a tough fitness class is key. Follow along in real-time as contributing fitness editor Assata McKenzie takes you through five pre-workout stretches that will loosen you up from head to toe, in just five minutes.
Resources