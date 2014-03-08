What 12 days on the Wild Rose cleanse is really like

The day before I began a 12-day herbal detox I drank a Caesar and ate a full eggs-and-bacon breakfast before 10 a.m. Granted, it was the morning of the Olympic gold medal hockey game between Canada and Sweden — but the Monday following felt like as good a day as ever to kick off a period of healthier, more conscious living.
Enter the Wild Rose Herbal D-Tox.
It’s a 12-day herbal cleansing program designed to enhance metabolism and support the liver and intestines to promote proper digestion and eliminate toxins and waste. The promise? A dramatic increase in energy and overall feeling of well-being, according to the materials in the kit. So what’s involved? A diet heavy on almonds, brown rice, fish, garlic, ginger, onions and herbal tea is complemented by three varieties of herbal tablets and an herbal-extract tincture that are to be taken twice daily. Other acceptable foods over the 12 days include most vegetables (with the exception of mushrooms), some fruits (apples, berries, stone fruits, like cherries, plums and nectarines and lemons), lean meats, unsweetened almond milk, tahini, eggs, coffee, beans, whole grains, tofu, nuts and seeds (with the exception of peanuts) and herbs. What can’t you eat? Basically all dairy and flour products. Oh, and I almost forgot: No alcohol.
So why give up all the good stuff for 12 days?
I wanted to rethink my eating habits (the 3 p.m. sweet treat run was becoming a bit too routine) as well shed a bit of my holiday/winter weight. I had been meaning to find the time for a program like this for a while (the problem is, as a social twentysomething living in downtown Toronto it’s hard to find a 12-day stretch free of any food-and-drink-centered engagements). It’s easy in theory to say, “I’m going to start eating healthier today!” but there’s nothing stopping you from sneaking a cookie here or a package of Skittles there. My thought was that a regimented program like this one would keep me in line and hopefully instill some healthier habits. So after the victorious hockey game I took a trip to the grocery store to stock up. Into my cart went the majority of the produce department, as well as almonds and pepitas from the bulk section, some chicken breasts, unsweetened almond milk and frozen berries. I had already purchased the Wild Rose detox kit (around $40) at a health food store. That night, after eating one last gummy candy for good measure, I went to bed feeling ready to take on the next 12 days. Here we go!
Days 1 to 4: Living in a fog
Right away I know that breakfast is going to be tough. I usually begin my day with Greek yogurt, some fruit and a piece of toast. So with the yogurt and toast out of the question, that leaves fruit. But I can’t just have any fruit I want (bananas, for example, are not recommended). Luckily, here at Chatelaine HQ, we have a green-juice delivery three days a week, to which I have signed up for Mondays. I enjoyed my green juice (usually an elixir containing any combination of kale, spinach, pears, apples and ginger) on day 1 with some berries and a black coffee, which, surprisingly, I have found I don’t mind (I usually take it with a splash of milk.) The first four days were the toughest. While the cravings weren’t crazy, I did find myself hankering for a smattering of feta on my salad or a piece of fresh naan to accompany my lentil curry. And while I won’t divulge details, trips to the bathroom had increased (to be expected, I suppose, when taking an herbal tablet called Laxaherb). But the worst part was the feeling of fogginess that came every afternoon. Basically, I just felt out of it. I was also a little bit anxious in the evenings — my heart sped up a touch, and a mild tightness gripped my chest. Slightly wary of these symptoms, I consulted Google and read a number of reviews from others who’ve done the detox, and learned that I was not alone. People seemed to say that after day 5 it was smoother sailing.
Days 5 to 8: Making new discoveries
The reviews were right, and I woke up on day 5 feeling refreshed, and by the afternoon there was no cloudy, “out of it” feeling. But a new challenge presented itself: the weekend. During the workweek I happily prepared my supper every evening, making extra to take to work for lunch the next day. But the weekend is when my friends would be going out to eat, drink and be merry. It was my friend’s birthday on Friday, so the gang was going to a bar — a bar where there would be dancing. I was feeling rather unenthusiastic about going, fearing that I would feel out of place on a dance floor surrounded by all of my happily tipsy pals. But as soon as we got there I was energized by the pop hits and my fun-loving friends, and danced until last call. It was invigorating to dance the night away without a sip of alcohol! And it felt even better to wake up hangover-free on Saturday morning. A food update: New favourites include dressings made with tahini, garlic and lemon and crunchy pepitas sprinkled over everything. I’m having fun experimenting in the kitchen, and while I do miss cheese and pasta, I’m satisfied with the food selection and my culinary creations. The thing I missed the most, actually, is balsamic vinegar. Salads with lemon juice and olive oil are nice, but get a bit dull after a while. Another great discovery: Cacao powder added to smoothies gives them a chocolate-ice-cream taste — okay, maybe that’s a stretch, but let me have this one!
Days 9 to 12: I may be converted
By day 9 I had become totally used to this kind of living. People would ask me how it was going and I’d have to think for a second before realizing they were referring to the detox. I snacked on blueberries, almonds and sliced apples sprinkled with cinnamon and dipped in almond butter. I enjoyed delicious, varied dinners and took advantage of the healthy takeout options near our office. In terms of energy I haven’t noticed a huge difference, but I’m not being hit by the afternoon slump anymore. And my jeans are definitely a bit looser! I’m mostly feeling pretty darn accomplished and pleased knowing that I am capable of eating clean and healthy without feeling too tempted by the no-go foods (not to say there aren’t temptations; just ask my roommate who came into my room holding out the jumbo bag of Smartfood on the afternoon of day 6 – torture!). While I’m already planning my first post-detox meal (Saturday morning brunch) and looking forward to having my morning Greek yogurt again, I know that I’m going to be more conscious of what I’m eating from now on. Would I do it again? Absolutely. I really like how this feels. (And tahini and cacao powder, you’re not going anywhere.)
I’ve done the Wild Rose multiple times. Whether or not you believe in the “cleanse”, being conscientious of your food choices is a great thing to do for yourself. I really enjoyed having to be creative with my cooking, and I love the fact that you can eat as much as you want on the Wild Rose. I always lose weight (maybe because I am snacking on an apple instead of tortilla chips?)
I also just finished a 5 day juice fast, and it was okay. I was only hungry twice, and keeping occupied helped.
acb1971 on
I’ve looked numerous places for a 5 day juice fast. Can you recommend one that’s better another. Thanks!
rosie on
I’ve been doing this cleanse for over 13 years. Finally just created a board on Pinterest with great recipes. I love it and try to do it twice a year. Not as a means to lose weight, but as a means to get me back on the healthy eating track again. I recently did it in January and found it gets easier every time, if that is possible :).
WandaB on
Hi Wanda, You mentioned that you are creating a board on Pinterest with recipes. I’d love to check that out!
klmcishere on
I would love the link to your Pinterest board too!
Jessica on
I too would love the link to your Pinterest board for the recipes.
Ansley Te Hiwi on
Hi Wanda: I woud love some of your recipes that you’ve come up too. I’m doing the Wild Rose d -tox as well. I’m on day 7. I’m starving for some good lunch and dinner recipes!!! Getting tired of salads, chicken, eggs, oatmeal and nuts. I feel hungry a lot of the time. Hope to hear from you soon!
Julia on
If you google: Wanda Pinterest wild rose clense detox – her page will come up!
Tori on
I would also like that link? starting the cleanse soon!
Kari on
This gave me a good insight into the cleanse before I started, so thanks Dominique! I’m on Day 5, and feeling pretty good. I love that you’re encouraged to have as much of the “good stuff” as possible (i.e. fish, greens, almonds, etc.) I usually have a cup of coffee everyday, and even though the Wild Rose D-Tox allows coffee, i’ve decided to sub coffee for green tea. So far, so good. Instead of snacking on chocolates or granola bars when I hit the afternoon slump, I’m having almond butter on a brown rice cake, or veggies + hummus. Makes such a huge difference. I also find that i’m a lot less groggy when I wake up in the mornings.
Anyway! If anyone is interested, i’ve started a Pinterest board with recipes for the detox: http://www.pinterest.com/franneh/wild-rose-herbal-d-tox/
Frances on
My partner and I just finished the Wild Rose Herbal D-tox and we both feel amazing. The first few days are tough going, but as long as you plan ahead and have lots of the allowable foods on hand, it’s great! I also really missed my yogurt so now that I just finished the 12th day I think I’ll start back with goat yogurt and see how that goes. I also missed balsamic vinegar. I feel terrific…I’m going to keep up with the allowable foods and slowly integrate other fruits and veggies back in — staying away from anything processed for as long as I can!
klmcishere on
I’m doing the detox right now for the first time. I was feeling funny in afternoons too which is why I ended up on this website. I’m on day 4. So hopefully tomorrow everything will get better! I’ve already shed 4 lbs. This made me feel better
Rachel on
day one was bad fro after i felt great
gail on
Now I am wanting try a 30 cleansing now how often should you cleanse with Wild Rose Herbal d dtox
gail on
I’m starting the cleanse on Monday – a bit nervous about the side effects. I am hoping to drop a few pounds on this as well. I have done a green juice plan and loved it and dropped 8 lbs in 3 weeks (still eating 1 meal a day). I am excited about the start – searching the internet for recipes.
Amy on
I just started the cleanse yesterday. So want to snack on something. Been choosing carrots almonds and peppers. One day at a time. I know I will be happy with myself when I reach day 12.
Sue on
I have a question I’m starting the cleanse tomorrow but I’m confused on the eating part do I make shake morning and lunch and a organics dinner or I can eat organic breakfast lunch and dinners cause I already bought the garden of life for shakes
marina on
My husband and I started the “Clean” cleanse by Dr. Alejandro Junger. His book is really interesting. This is our first cleanse and the intent is to promote better healing within our bodies and to break some bad food habits. However, it’s 21 days long and sounds less inclusive of foods than the Wildrose. Think I’ll try it next year instead when it’s time to clean out the pipes again! We’re on day 8 and my food cravings are gone and my energy levels are higher-hubby’s lost 9 lb and I’m down 6.
Lara on
Tomorrow I start my 5th wild rose detox. The first 2 were the hardest, by loosing 10lbs each time, detox 3 & 4 were easier with 5 lbs lost each time. I no longer eat dairy at all in my diet as it’s just too inflammatory for me. I try to do this cleanse once or twice a year, hard as it is, I feel ‘new’ again afterwards. Beware with reintroducing the banned foods back into your diet, you may feel sick or headachey afterwards which is a clue your body may not tolerate that food!
Di Simon on
In regards to re-introducing certain foods back into your system- that’s good to know!
MeluKnows on
You mentioned your new favorite smoothie atop the article. What is the recipe? Please advise.
Marshall on
Hi Marshall,
In my blender I put frozen berries (mix of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries), avocado (a little less than 1/4 of one), almond milk and a tablespoon of cacao powder. Sometimes I added some sprouted chia and hemp powder. If it needed a little more liquid I would add some water to thin it out.
Good luck with your detox, and thanks for all of the comments everyone!
Dominique Lamberton
Dominique on
Did you experience any weight loss while you were on it? I know that sounds really vain but I’m hoping that it’ll help with shaving off a couple of pounds. I’m not expecting a miracle but at least a few vanity pounds!
MeluKnows on
I had good success with this cleanse. I lost a total of 8 pounds; I weighed myself the day before I started, and on the evening of the 12th day. My jeans were comfortably looser and my belly shrank. The first few days were tough. My daughter the RN explained my body was dumping sugar, hence the tiredness. i began to notice my chronically achy knees and shoulder with a torn rotator cuff did not hurt! My sugar craving went away. I discovered that sugar is my Kryptonite; I eat a sweet and experience joint inflammation and muscle tightness. Ditch the sugar and feel good. I’m preparing to do the cleanse a second time. I am struggling with my sugar addiction, and cold turkey is the best method for me. I had a remarkable increase in energy, alertness, and improved mood while following the eating plan and using the herbs and supplements in the Wild Rose cleanse kit.
Peggy on
Yes! Sugar is definitely my kryptonite as well and I’m having a hard time keeping away from it. I’m looking forward to trying the Wild Rose detox to help get my gut and body back in order. A healthy gut makes for a healthy body.
I just found out about this cleanse after complimenting a coworker this morning on how great she looked. Reading Dominique’s story also helped to feel comfortable trying this. Happy detoxing to everyone!
Alyze on
I have done this cleanse twice – once the right way (great results) and once the WRONG way. I experienced all the same symptoms as described in the article. I lost a bunch of weight and felt great afterwards. Admittedly, it was tough sticking to it and those drops are truly noxious, but I felt good enough about doing it to try it again about 6 months later. However I wasn’t as serious about it and I cheated. I ate foods not on the list and I drank wine while on the cleanse. My digestive system felt terrible, but worse yet, I vomited in my sleep and nearly choked to death. Shockingly, my husband slept through my attempts to clear my airway, so it was a terrifying experience. Long story short: DONT CHEAT on the diet. If you are going to do this – commit to it. If you feel you can’t make it through – quit taking the herbs and drops before you indulge in favorite foods or alcohol. I was afraid to try the diet again for a year but I am about to start once more, with the understanding that I need to follow the directions exactly.
Bo on
My mom and I started the Wild Rose detox together five days ago. We both had a struggle with a huge loss of energy, and I am sure that has to do with the terrible abuse (food wise) that we had been treating our bodies like prior to this detox. I also had a very difficult time with being almost bed reddened with severe arthritis pain. I know that it is a side effect as well but I was totally shocked at the pain I was in.
We are both now feeling a big difference in energy increase and my arthritic pain is at a much more manageable rate or non existent. We are totally enjoying the diet but are not feeling that we are going to the bathroom enough. But maybe I am assuming it should have been worse.
I am going to do this detox again after I finish these 12 days, I am loving the fact that in the back of my mind I am always thinking “if you eat that sugar or carb, you’ll ruin your detox” and therefore I walk away!!
Thats me…Mind over matter!!
Tina Trafford on
I love the Wild Rose.. I do it 3 or 4 times a year to “right” myself. I’m on it right now after a Summer eating/drinking free for all. I notice an increase in energy within 24 hours.. and I’ve lost 7 lbs (day 10 today) … The weight is bloat! It’s amazing how much bloat we carry around and how great it feels to shed it. I live on the eating program, when i’m at my healthiest, throughout the year.
elizabeth on
I’m doing the detox at the current moment I’m on day 6 and just realized that i haven’t even taking the supplements twice a day I’ve only been taking them for the morning…shall i finish it by taking it twice daily or continue with once a day?
santana on
I am currently on day 3 and feel amazing! I don’t feel foggy or have flu like systems. I can’t wait to see and feel the results on my last day. I give this product a thumbs up
Wren on
I am trying to contact the http://www.wildroseproduct.com website to get information on the detox and keep getting a “service not available” message. Any ideas on how I can contact the company?? Thanks in advance!
Evey on
Hi! I wanted to share that I’ve done the Wild Rose Deyox as well and absolutely love it! I’m just going on my 3td one this coming Monday! It taught me to pay attention to what I consumre and I have learned to enjoy some great new foods!
I did purchase the recipe book, however would love to hear about some more meal ideas before I start this one! Can you recommend anything?
Looking forward to hearing back from you!
Cathy Joudry
Halifax NS
Cathy Joudry on
I have been on the Wild Rose cleanse several times. I always feel great after.
Lorna Beebe on
I’m on day 9 of the detox and am missing my cheese, cereal and wine,, but glad my wife and i are doing it. I feel it’s a great way to take control of your eating habits and hopefully rid the body of some toxins. We are going to continue not drinking all of January as to try and break the habit of 2 or 3 glasses of wine or beer a day. I will probably do this again this summer.
Mike on
Is this the Garden of Life brand?
Pooja on
I visited Terry Willard 15 years ago and he advised the Herbal D-tox kit and diet for 3 months. After 12 days on the kit I continued the diet. After 6 weeks I went back to him and he told me everything was clear. For 15 years now I have followed the 12 day regimen twice a year, spring and fall. It has kept me in check. I still find myself in awe when I go down three aisles at the grocery store and find I can’t buy anything. The expense is the biggest issue I have in trying to eat healthy. I wish I could continue with most of the diet throughout the year but I can’t afford to. Almond butter is the best! I eat more fish, lemons etc… The past few years I found I have not lost as much weight as when I first did the cleanse as I| have become familiar with more choices and alternatives. the first 10 years I did not have a problem with “running to the bathroom” but as I get older I have to cut the laxaherb intake in half. I never felt too much of an increase in energy, but am ADHD and found that it balanced me. I had enough energy to go around anyway. I found this site looking up Terry once again, as I have a fatty liver and am looking for some solutions – my own fault for that one though….too much wine over the past 10 years!
Christine Ellis on
I’m on my day 3 of the Wild Rose D-tox , and I was wondering if you can have flourless bread like Ezekiel? It’s made with sprouted whole grain
Denise on
Sounds great, but have patients have gone into fulminant hepatic failure while on this cleanse…
Concerned Physician on
What are you talking about?? Like to throw terms around to the “medically illiterate masses” to make yourself look superior. Thank you……however as you gave me a good laugh with your ostensible comment. No I have no gone into the “fulminant hepatic failure “. LOL
Vanessa Mill on
hi dear,
i just want to know clearly what you can have in this diet. because we are already gluten-free and casein -free with little sugar.no bakery but using brownrice flour to make flatbreads………so i am confused what the diet is. lentils allowed?
shalini on
This is my absolute favourite cleanse. First time I tried it about 12 years ago I experienced nasty flu like symptoms but the results were astonishing. My energy and love for life was just unbelievable and years of candida like skin problems were wiped out!!! Then I forgot about it for a long time and indulged in wine and wasn’t watching my stress level so the candida came back (mostly on my skin). I tried three different “cleanses” including WASTING over $1,000 on a naturopath here in Calgary until it dawned on me to try this again. I followed the regiment religiously, drank 2+ liters of water, nettle tea and rosehip tea as well as matcha tea. My die-off symptoms were minimal. One Saturday felt pretty bad, but nothing like I experienced before. The results were ASTONISHING again. Thank you Terry for making this product. It is truly a savior. One thing I learned today is this “Candida yeast is able to mutate, so whatever you are using to kill it might be already not working for you and the yeast becomes immune to it”. This shocked me. This is why garlic, coconut oil etc wasn’t showing any improvement for me. This formula along with diet was the blow the yeast couldn’t see coming.
Vanessa Mill on
Is chicken broth okay to use during this cleanse? I’m thinking of making a big pot of my homemade chicken soup without the noodles and lots of veggies.
Monique A. on
If you can try to make a homemade broth that is best.It helps so you can control the amount of salt and ingredients.
Brittany on
Hi all! I am startng this cleanse in the morning, september 1st, 2015. I have most of the recommended foods. This is my 3rd time doing the detox. The first time I did it I followed the plan as directed and I lost 16 lbs. in 11 days. I was vry plased with how I felt aftr the initial first few days . I am hoping to see similar results this time around as well.
lorelei on
I like Dominique felt the need to accomplish this cleanse…I have to say, the reason was because I wanted to quit smoking and I needed to find something to take the edge off the cravings. So instead of craving cigarettes, the cleanse helped me forget and craved chocolate and carba for the first few days…definitely by day 5 I became a pro at eating well and no cigarette cravings. I’ve been exercising for 4 years now, and being a smoker made my workouts difficult…I have to say I can breathe, eat well and enjoy my healthy life.
Adel in a Basciano on
I did this detox last year after being exposed to black mold for a year I was having some horrible symptoms the doctor said there was nothing he could give me to cleanse the black mold out of my system. He said to try a goodness me cleanse so this was the one I purchased and boy was I glad I did. I felt so much better and I have moved out of the house. I lost some weight too. The first 3 days I thought were hard but as long as you plan ahead so your not as tempted to go for your cravings its perfect. I am currently starting it again just to revamp my body, I have been feeling sluggish and I find this cleanse boosts your energy once completed.
Brittany on
New to a cleanse, so if eat or drink something you are not supposed to, have you wasted the whole cleanse?
Patty on
Hi E.. here is one guys description of going on the 12 day cleanse. thought this might be interesting to read.
barbra on
“living in a fog” the first few days is because your body needs more B and C vitamins! Add these into your morning or lunchtime and you’ll notice the difference. I take Vitality B Complete with C (vitality.ca). Huge difference and will keep your energy up! Also try more water a few days before starting. You’re more hydrated and won’t get headaches as easily. And keep drinking water!!
Emily 76 on
This makes me light headed and I am always hungry I hate it. 12 days is way too long for a cleanse for me. My boyfriend did research on this before buying it and apparently it’s the best in Canada but I don’t feel any differently than I did before it other than always being tired. I’m pretty disappointed that I’m not seeing immediate results from eating “so well” but I am sacrificing so many foods. I’m also in college so to go to the grocery store and drop 90.00+ every trip on all organic and grass fed/wild caught foods hurts my heart a little bit. I hope my body is enjoying this more than I am.
Allyson on
The foods you have listed on the Wild Rose Detox appear to be a healthy variety but I would like to have comments from people with Type 2 diabetes. Is there anyone with diabetes who have done this cleanse?
N.P. Lacroix on
husband and I just started..ready and eager to get cleansed but he CAN’T go 12 days w/o a small piece of toast in the am some pasta every few days. Anyone have comments about this? the person who instructed and sold us on the cleanse said “it’s not recommended” but if you have a small potion a couple of times during the 12 weeks it should be OK. Anyone have comments about minimal portion of whole multigrain bread and “some” pasta or yogurt? I’d like to hear anything anyone has to say about it. Does it alter the cleanse in any noticeable way?
jlp on
The cleanse is perfect for length of time it takes to clean the organs of daily toxins we endure. I love the energy and the fact that I could lose 7 pounds in 12 days and not be hungry. I really missed my sugary coffee but you get use to it. I recommend buying the Wild Rose recipe booklet. It saved me from trying to be creative and guessing what I could eat! I’ve done this cleanse at least 5 times now and about to do it again. I’ve also noticed clarity in my mind, I always feel so good after the 12 days is done.
Louisa on
Just finished this last week. I felt mildly to moderately hung over the first few days, not unlike the fog described in the story. I was down 14.3 pounds after 8 days. I unfortunately strayed eating a bit of potato chips the next three days and thus, only dropped another .7 of a pound, I was ticked at myself as I could have lost twenty in twelve I think. I appreciate hearing about some of the food choices in the article and I think I will buy the recipe book to give me more options next time. My breakfast consisted of oatmeal porridge either with some butter, salt, and pepper, or with mixed frozen fruit and some almond milk, which took a bit getting used to.
Grant P on
I like the way you write. it feels honest and was written with an open mind. Thank you,for taking the time to do the detox.
Oscar on
I finished the cleanse a couple weeks ago. Did it for different reasons. Couple lbs lost did not go amiss. I have a very painful and erratic menstrual cycle. Like every 2 weeks. So far looking good. Lot less pain and pushed back to normal 28ish days. I am not a bread or dairy person. I also found cutting gluten back significantly on a permanent basis improves my energy levels and decreases my environmental allergies greatly! Would love to hear if anyone else has maintained said diet for longer period and any health improvements experienced.
Donna Harrison on
Is this safe? Any side effects to the liver?
Nena Marinas on
I’m on day 4 and nothing? Should I stop? I am getting very frustrated with this because it could be all for nothing
Mike on
Kombucha ok?
S tori on
My husband just took his last pills of day 12 and is thrilled with how he feels, how his clothes feel, his energy levels -but especially the 12lbs he lost
Edna Afseth on
