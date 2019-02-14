The Nail Polish Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton And The Queen All Wear

You’ll only occasionally spot a British royal wearing a bold shade of nail polish — a neutral-toned manicure is one of the many royal protocols Kate Middleton and the Queen adhere to. And, while Meghan Markle does sometimes rock a dark-hued nail, she mainly sticks to a classic mani as well.

Turns out there is one shade all three women prefer: Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” a subtle pale pink polish the Queen has worn since 1989, when her hairstylist wrote to the company asking for a bottle.

It’s said to be the nail polish Meghan wore for her engagement announcement and, from the looks of her royal outings since then, she’s sticking to the shade, or one very much like it.

Kate, who often goes without polish, is apparently a fan of the semi-sheer hue, too.

For the Duchess’s own wedding, she customized things with a blend of Essie’s “Allure” and Bourjois So Laque Nail Enamel in “Rose Lounge” (a pastel pink hue).

Originally published February 2018; Updated January 2019.

