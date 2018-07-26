Meghan Markle’s J. Crew Clutch And Carolina Herrera Dress To Cheer On Harry

1. In A Navy Wrap-Style Dress To Watch Polo

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Sentebale Polo Cup to cheer on Prince Harry. The Sentebale organization was set up by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, and aids children with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Markle wore a casual classic Carolina Herrera dress. The navy denim-esque dress notably also features pockets. She paired the dress with a rattan J. Crew clutch (the same one Pippa Middleton used at Wimbledon), Tom Ford cat eye sunglasses, and her staple Aquazzura bow pumps — this time in pink.

2. A Canadian Designer For The Nelson Mandela Centenary

Reaching back to her pre-duchess closet, Meghan Markle arrived at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition opening in a blush pink sleeveless trench dress ($1085) from House of Nonie, which is based in Calgary and produces ready to wear womenswear. After a stint of wearing American and European designers, it was nice to see Markle wearing a Canadian label again. She paired the dress with new Dior pumps and the Mulberry Clifton bag.

3. Ladies’ Day At Wimbledon

4. Looking Sharp In a Pantsuit At Croke Park

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Dublin trip has been jam-packed with engagements, and Markle changed into a black Givenchy pantsuit with a plain white shirt underneath for the afternoon stretch. This is the first time we’ve seen her wear pants since becoming the Duchess of Sussex and as usual, she absolutely rocked the look.

5. Visiting The Irish President

For their second day in Dublin, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the president of Ireland’s residence. The Duchess seems to have a penchant for boat necks (also known as a bateau neck), having worn three in the last three days. This time, she paired her Roland Mouret dress with an oversized black Fendi handbag and Paul Andrew black suede pumps.

6. At The British Ambassador’s Garden Party In Dublin

After arriving in Dublin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a garden party at the British Ambassador’s home. Markle wore her third outfit of the day — a sleeveless black Emilia Wickstead dress (with pockets!), a black clutch, and the black Aquazzura pumps she wore to the Young Leaders Award Ceremony. Wickstead was an interesting choice, as the designer tweeted that Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress was very similar to one of her own designs and later clarified that she did not think Givenchy had copied it by any means. We’re glad to see there really is no animosity between Markle and the designer!

7. Back To Pencil Skirts In Dublin

Following their appearance at the Royal Airforce centenary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Dublin for their first overseas trip as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After trying out Dior for the morning, Markle changed back to Givenchy, clearly one of her favourite designers. She looked comfortably chic in lovely emerald separates and a Strathberry tote bag ($886).

8. Fit And Flare Dior For RAF Centenary

Before flying out to Dublin today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partook in celebrating the Royal Air Force (RAF) centenary. The Duchess switched it up from her usual A-line silhouettes with a black bespoke Dior dress featuring a flared skirt and another bateau neckline (like the one on her wedding dress). She paired the dress with a Stephen Jones fascinator and Dior accessories.

9. In Ralph Lauren For Her First Royal Baptism

At Prince Louis’s christening, Meghan Markle wore an American designer again, this time appearing in an olive-green Ralph Lauren fitted dress with understated bishop sleeves and matching wide brimmed Stephen Jones fascinator. She also wore an olive-green version of her staple Manolo Blahnik suede pointy toe pumps.

10. In A New Designer (And Lady Gaga’s Former Stylist)

For the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge reception, Meghan Markle stunned in a midi dress (US$523) by American designer, Brandon Maxwell. Breaking from her usual neutrals, the bright yellow colour really made the elegant cut pop. To top off her outfit, Markle put up her hair in a chignon and paired the look with nude Manolo Blahnik pointy toe heels.

11. Pale Pink Prada At The Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony

For the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony (to celebrate young leaders in the Commonwealth, in honour of the Queen’s own lifetime of service), Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry and the Queen at Buckingham Palace. She wore a belted pale pink Prada jacket and skirt paired with her staple shoe designer, Aquazurra. Her black pumps ($1,047.32) have a classic pointy toe, but the cut-outs and bows at the heels give the outfit a playful twist.

12. For Her Royal Ascot Debut

For her first time at the Royal Ascot, the Duchess of Sussex turned to Givenchy’s Clare Waight-Keller again. This time, she wore a classic Givenchy shirtdress with embroidered details at the waist, which she paired with black pumps. The horse race is less well known for its thoroughbreds than for the hats donned by its attendees (when the royal family included hats as part of their formal dress code, they set a trend). Markle was no exception in a new black and white Philip Treacy hat.

13. At Princess Diana’s Niece’s Wedding

At the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin Celia McCorquodale, Meghan Markle wore a breezy, on-trend Oscar de la Renta wrap dress ($7145). She complemented the white-and-blue pattern with a white fascinator and Carolina Herrera clutch. The outfit harkened back to the Duchess’ own wedding day, as she re-wore her Aquazurra wedding reception pumps with baby blue soles.

14. On Her First Official Solo Engagement With The Queen

In her first official outing with the Queen (sans Prince Harry!) to Chester, the Duchess of Sussex wore a bespoke Givenchy cape dress in cream designed by Clare Waight Keller, who also designed her wedding dress. The matching black belt and purse are also Givenchy, while her shoes are Sarah Flint. Her earrings were a gift from the Queen. Markle was invited to join the Queen on her royal train.

15. At Her First Trooping The Colour

The Duchess of Sussex wore a pastel pink Caroline Herrera dress with an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline, which she paired with a pink Philip Treacy hat.

16. Celebrating the Prince of Wales at her first post-wedding event

In her first outing as a Her Royal Highness at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party held for the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex sure dressed the part. She wore the Flavia silk-crepe pencil dress from GOAT, paired with a custom Philip Treacy hat and Wilbur & Gussie silk clutch.

17. Riding off in a vintage Jaguar convertible for a private wedding reception

Just like William and Kate before them, the newlyweds changed for their private evening wedding reception. Stella McCartney designed a lily-white halter top dress in silk crepe for Meghan, which she paired with custom Aquazzurra nude mesh heels by designer Edgardo Osorio. To keep with the wedding tradition of having “something blue,” the soles were painted baby blue.

18. Givenchy For The Wedding Of The Year

At her wedding, Markle wore a timeless Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller – Givenchy’s first female artistic director. With the classic bateau neckline, the dress is a nod to the fashion house founder’s Hubert de Givenchy’s most-famous muse: Audrey Hepburn. In her long veil, Markle wanted to incorporate all 53 members of the Commonwealth. A flower from each country was selected and hand-embroidered into the veil, along with Markle’s personal favorite blossoms — the Wintersweet flower grown at Nottingham Cottage, and the California poppy from her home state.

19. Her final appearance before her wedding day

Markle was photographed with her mother, Doria Ragland, checking into Cliveden House Hotel. Markle wore Roland Mouret’s elegant asymmetric wool-crepe Barwick dress in navy (US$1,575.00) paired with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pointy toe pumps in grey suede ($600.68).

20. Attending a Second Anzac Day Service

Markle stepped out for a second ANZAC Day service wearing a bespoke black midi skirt suit by Brit-based fashion designer Emilia Wickstead with a chic pillbox-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

21. Attending an ANZAC Day Memorial Service

Markle attended a memorial service at dawn for ANZAC Day (which stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) in London wearing a grey double-breasted Pagoda coat from Canadian design duo Smythe’s FW18 line with black wide-brimmed hat, a Gucci handbag and black heels by Sarah Flint.

22. Attending the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service for Stephen Lawrence

At a memorial service to commemorate Stephen Lawrence in London, Markle wore a v-neck pleated black dress from Hugo Boss and nude pumps.

23. In a spectacular cape dress at the Queen’s birthday concert

Taking in singers from Tom Jones to Kylie Minogue to celebrate the monarch turning 92, Markle wore a beautifully tailored US$1,625 Stella McCartney navy cape dress. She accessorized with a US$1,490 Naeem Khan handbag (with her star sign, Leo, emblazoned on it) and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

24. Springtime florals at Invictus Games reception

At the event in London on April 21, 2018, Markle wore a now-sold-out green floral dress from Self Portrait and what’s being called her “first royal rewear” — the US$1,995 Alexander McQueen blazer that she first wore as part of a pantsuit in February. She accessorized with a Roland Mouret bag and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

25. A Sleek LBD At Women’s Empowerment Reception

26. Summery Style In London

27. Meghan Wears A Canadian Trench

Meghan Markle donned a $245 trench coat from Aritzia for the U.K. Invictus Games team trials.

28. Another Gorgeous Mackage Coat

During a surprise visit to Northern Ireland with fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wore a beige Mackage Mai wool coat (which can be yours for $790) and a deep green skirt designed by Greta Constantine.

29. Attending Commonwealth Day Service

For Markle’s latest public appearance with the Royal Family she continued her stylish coat streak, this time donning a cream style from Amanda Wakeley who also designed the navy blue dress she wore underneath. She accesorized the look with a hat by Stephen Jones and blue Manolo Blahnik pumps.

30. At an International Women’s Day event

For IWD, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited a program that encourages girls to study STEM (science, tech, engineering and math). The J.Crew coat is available in the U.K. for £330, but sadly is not sold on the company’s Canadian website.

31. At the First Annual Royal Foundation Forum

32. Visiting Edinburgh Castle

While visiting Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Markle wore a long plaid wool-blend coat from British design house Burberry, a Wolford black turtleneck bodysuit, black wide-leg trousers from Veronica Beard and a dark green handbag from Scottish brand Strathberry.

33. Attending the Endeavour Fund Awards

Markle recently attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London and wore a sleek black pantsuit (complete with fitted cigarette trousers) by Alexander McQueen and an off-white silk crepe blouse by Tuxe.

34. An appearance in Cardiff, Wales

For Markle’s recent visit to Cardiff on January 18th, 2018, she broke her Canadian coat streak and donned a black tie-front topper by Stella McCartney, black ankle boots by Tabitha Simmons, black jeans by Hiut Denim, a cozy black cashmere scarf by Everlane and carried a forest green handbag by British designer Demellier London.

35. Visiting Reprezent in London

Markle visited Reprezent, a youth-led radio station, with Prince Harry on January 9th, 2018. She looked chic in her Brando coat by Toronto-based designer duo Smythe, which she paired with a black Marks & Spencer sweater and wide-leg pants from Burberry.

36. Attending Christmas Day Service

Markle celebrated Christmas with the Queen and other members of the royal family. She sported another Canadian-designed coat, this time from Sentaler, and paired it with Stuart Weitzman suede boots and a Chloé purse.

37. Visiting Nottingham Academy

The loved-up couple made a recent public appearance in Nottingham where Markle wore a simple black turtleneck (a wardrobe staple for her) along with slouchy black boots, an A-line beige skirt and topped off her ensemble with a Canadian touch, thanks to her Babaton for Aritzia Amos Dress Belt.

38. At the World AIDS Day Charity Fair

On December 1st, Markle and Harry made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement days earlier. Markle wore a gorgeous navy wool topper by one of her go-to designers, Canadian label Mackage.

39. Announcing Their Engagement at Kensington Palace

To make their big announcement about their upcoming nuptials, of course Markle chose to wear white, donning another Canadian designer, LINE for the history-making moment. The label’s wrap-around wool coat paired perfectly with her green sheath dress, Aquazzura Matilde Crisscross pumps and sparkling new ring.

40. Invictus Games Closing Ceremonies

Markle watched the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto with Prince Harry and her mother, wearing a simple black tee, black jeans and another style from LINE — a beige overcoat.

41. Invictus Games Day Three

The couple made their public debut together on the third day of the Invictus Games. Wearing ripped jeans, a tote by Everlane and an oversized white button-up, Markle epitomized casual chic.

42. Invictus Games Opening Ceremonies