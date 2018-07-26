Meghan Markle’s J. Crew Clutch And Carolina Herrera Dress To Cheer On Harry

1. In A Navy Wrap-Style Dress To Watch Polo
Photo, Karwai Tang/WireImage
2. A Canadian Designer For The Nelson Mandela Centenary
Photo, Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Reaching back to her pre-duchess closet, Meghan Markle arrived at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition opening in a blush pink sleeveless trench dress ($1085) from House of Nonie, which is based in Calgary and produces ready to wear womenswear. After a stint of wearing American and European designers, it was nice to see Markle wearing a Canadian label again. She paired the dress with new Dior pumps and the Mulberry Clifton bag.
3. Ladies’ Day At Wimbledon
Photo, Karwai Tang/WireImage
4. Looking Sharp In a Pantsuit At Croke Park
Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Dublin trip has been jam-packed with engagements, and Markle changed into a black Givenchy pantsuit with a plain white shirt underneath for the afternoon stretch. This is the first time we’ve seen her wear pants since becoming the Duchess of Sussex and as usual, she absolutely rocked the look.
5. Visiting The Irish President
Photo, Andrew Parsons – Pool/Getty Image
For their second day in Dublin, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the president of Ireland’s residence. The Duchess seems to have a penchant for boat necks (also known as a bateau neck), having worn three in the last three days. This time, she paired her Roland Mouret dress with an oversized black Fendi handbag and Paul Andrew black suede pumps.
6. At The British Ambassador’s Garden Party In Dublin
Photo, Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images
After arriving in Dublin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a garden party at the British Ambassador’s home. Markle wore her third outfit of the day — a sleeveless black Emilia Wickstead dress (with pockets!), a black clutch, and the black Aquazzura pumps she wore to the Young Leaders Award Ceremony. Wickstead was an interesting choice, as the designer tweeted that Markle’s Givenchy wedding dress was very similar to one of her own designs and later clarified that she did not think Givenchy had copied it by any means. We’re glad to see there really is no animosity between Markle and the designer!
7. Back To Pencil Skirts In Dublin
Photo, Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Following their appearance at the Royal Airforce centenary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Dublin for their first overseas trip as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After trying out Dior for the morning, Markle changed back to Givenchy, clearly one of her favourite designers. She looked comfortably chic in lovely emerald separates and a Strathberry tote bag ($886).
8. Fit And Flare Dior For RAF Centenary
Photo, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Before flying out to Dublin today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex partook in celebrating the Royal Air Force (RAF) centenary. The Duchess switched it up from her usual A-line silhouettes with a black bespoke Dior dress featuring a flared skirt and another bateau neckline (like the one on her wedding dress). She paired the dress with a Stephen Jones fascinator and Dior accessories.
9. In Ralph Lauren For Her First Royal Baptism
Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images
At Prince Louis’s christening, Meghan Markle wore an American designer again, this time appearing in an olive-green Ralph Lauren fitted dress with understated bishop sleeves and matching wide brimmed Stephen Jones fascinator. She also wore an olive-green version of her staple Manolo Blahnik suede pointy toe pumps.
10. In A New Designer (And Lady Gaga’s Former Stylist)
Photo, Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP
11. Pale Pink Prada At The Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony
(John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP)
For the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony (to celebrate young leaders in the Commonwealth, in honour of the Queen’s own lifetime of service), Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry and the Queen at Buckingham Palace. She wore a belted pale pink Prada jacket and skirt paired with her staple shoe designer, Aquazurra. Her black pumps ($1,047.32) have a classic pointy toe, but the cut-outs and bows at the heels give the outfit a playful twist.
12. For Her Royal Ascot Debut
(Photo, DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
For her first time at the Royal Ascot, the Duchess of Sussex turned to Givenchy’s Clare Waight-Keller again. This time, she wore a classic Givenchy shirtdress with embroidered details at the waist, which she paired with black pumps. The horse race is less well known for its thoroughbreds than for the hats donned by its attendees (when the royal family included hats as part of their formal dress code, they set a trend). Markle was no exception in a new black and white Philip Treacy hat.
13. At Princess Diana’s Niece’s Wedding
(Photo, Geoff Robinson Photography / Shutterstock)
At the wedding of Prince Harry’s cousin Celia McCorquodale, Meghan Markle wore a breezy, on-trend Oscar de la Renta wrap dress ($7145). She complemented the white-and-blue pattern with a white fascinator and Carolina Herrera clutch. The outfit harkened back to the Duchess’ own wedding day, as she re-wore her Aquazurra wedding reception pumps with baby blue soles.
14. On Her First Official Solo Engagement With The Queen
(Photo by Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images)
In her first official outing with the Queen (sans Prince Harry!) to Chester, the Duchess of Sussex wore a bespoke Givenchy cape dress in cream designed by Clare Waight Keller, who also designed her wedding dress. The matching black belt and purse are also Givenchy, while her shoes are Sarah Flint. Her earrings were a gift from the Queen. Markle was invited to join the Queen on her royal train.
15. At Her First Trooping The Colour
(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
The Duchess of Sussex wore a pastel pink Caroline Herrera dress with an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline, which she paired with a pink Philip Treacy hat.
16. Celebrating the Prince of Wales at her first post-wedding event
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
17. Riding off in a vintage Jaguar convertible for a private wedding reception
(Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Just like William and Kate before them, the newlyweds changed for their private evening wedding reception. Stella McCartney designed a lily-white halter top dress in silk crepe for Meghan, which she paired with custom Aquazzurra nude mesh heels by designer Edgardo Osorio. To keep with the wedding tradition of having “something blue,” the soles were painted baby blue.
18. Givenchy For The Wedding Of The Year
(Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
At her wedding, Markle wore a timeless Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller – Givenchy’s first female artistic director. With the classic bateau neckline, the dress is a nod to the fashion house founder’s Hubert de Givenchy’s most-famous muse: Audrey Hepburn. In her long veil, Markle wanted to incorporate all 53 members of the Commonwealth. A flower from each country was selected and hand-embroidered into the veil, along with Markle’s personal favorite blossoms — the Wintersweet flower grown at Nottingham Cottage, and the California poppy from her home state.
19. Her final appearance before her wedding day
(Steve Parsons / Pool / AFP / Getty Images )
Markle was photographed with her mother, Doria Ragland, checking into Cliveden House Hotel. Markle wore Roland Mouret’s elegant asymmetric wool-crepe Barwick dress in navy (US$1,575.00) paired with Manolo Blahnik’s BB pointy toe pumps in grey suede ($600.68).
20. Attending a Second Anzac Day Service
(Photo: Getty Images)
Markle stepped out for a second ANZAC Day service wearing a bespoke black midi skirt suit by Brit-based fashion designer Emilia Wickstead with a chic pillbox-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy.
21. Attending an ANZAC Day Memorial Service
(Photo: Getty Images)
Markle attended a memorial service at dawn for ANZAC Day (which stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) in London wearing a grey double-breasted Pagoda coat from Canadian design duo Smythe’s FW18 line with black wide-brimmed hat, a Gucci handbag and black heels by Sarah Flint.
22. Attending the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service for Stephen Lawrence
(Photo: Getty Images)
At a memorial service to commemorate Stephen Lawrence in London, Markle wore a v-neck pleated black dress from Hugo Boss and nude pumps.
23. In a spectacular cape dress at the Queen’s birthday concert
(John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
24. Springtime florals at Invictus Games reception
(Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images)
25. A Sleek LBD At Women’s Empowerment Reception
(Chris Jackson / Pool Photo via AP)
26. Summery Style In London
(Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images)
27. Meghan Wears A Canadian Trench
Photo, Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty.
Meghan Markle donned a $245 trench coat from Aritzia for the U.K. Invictus Games team trials.
28. Another Gorgeous Mackage Coat
(Photo: Getty)
During a surprise visit to Northern Ireland with fiancé Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wore a beige Mackage Mai wool coat (which can be yours for $790) and a deep green skirt designed by Greta Constantine.
29. Attending Commonwealth Day Service
(Photo: Getty Images)
For Markle’s latest public appearance with the Royal Family she continued her stylish coat streak, this time donning a cream style from Amanda Wakeley who also designed the navy blue dress she wore underneath. She accesorized the look with a hat by Stephen Jones and blue Manolo Blahnik pumps.
30. At an International Women’s Day event
Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
31. At the First Annual Royal Foundation Forum
(Photo: Getty Images)
32. Visiting Edinburgh Castle
(Photo: Getty Images)
While visiting Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Markle wore a long plaid wool-blend coat from British design house Burberry, a Wolford black turtleneck bodysuit, black wide-leg trousers from Veronica Beard and a dark green handbag from Scottish brand Strathberry.
33. Attending the Endeavour Fund Awards
(Photo: Getty Images)
Markle recently attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London and wore a sleek black pantsuit (complete with fitted cigarette trousers) by Alexander McQueen and an off-white silk crepe blouse by Tuxe.
34. An appearance in Cardiff, Wales
(Photo: Barcroft Images via Getty Images)
For Markle’s recent visit to Cardiff on January 18th, 2018, she broke her Canadian coat streak and donned a black tie-front topper by Stella McCartney, black ankle boots by Tabitha Simmons, black jeans by Hiut Denim, a cozy black cashmere scarf by Everlane and carried a forest green handbag by British designer Demellier London.
35. Visiting Reprezent in London
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Markle visited Reprezent, a youth-led radio station, with Prince Harry on January 9th, 2018. She looked chic in her Brando coat by Toronto-based designer duo Smythe, which she paired with a black Marks & Spencer sweater and wide-leg pants from Burberry.
36. Attending Christmas Day Service
(Photo: Getty Images)
Markle celebrated Christmas with the Queen and other members of the royal family. She sported another Canadian-designed coat, this time from Sentaler, and paired it with Stuart Weitzman suede boots and a Chloé purse.
37. Visiting Nottingham Academy
(Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The loved-up couple made a recent public appearance in Nottingham where Markle wore a simple black turtleneck (a wardrobe staple for her) along with slouchy black boots, an A-line beige skirt and topped off her ensemble with a Canadian touch, thanks to her Babaton for Aritzia Amos Dress Belt.
38. At the World AIDS Day Charity Fair
(Photo: Getty Images)
On December 1st, Markle and Harry made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement days earlier. Markle wore a gorgeous navy wool topper by one of her go-to designers, Canadian label Mackage.
39. Announcing Their Engagement at Kensington Palace
(Photo: Getty Images)
To make their big announcement about their upcoming nuptials, of course Markle chose to wear white, donning another Canadian designer, LINE for the history-making moment. The label’s wrap-around wool coat paired perfectly with her green sheath dress, Aquazzura Matilde Crisscross pumps and sparkling new ring.
40. Invictus Games Closing Ceremonies
(Photo: WireImage/Getty Images)
Markle watched the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto with Prince Harry and her mother, wearing a simple black tee, black jeans and another style from LINE — a beige overcoat.
41. Invictus Games Day Three
(Photo: Getty Images)
The couple made their public debut together on the third day of the Invictus Games. Wearing ripped jeans, a tote by Everlane and an oversized white button-up, Markle epitomized casual chic.
42. Invictus Games Opening Ceremonies
(Photo: WireImage/Getty Images)
For the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games, Markle wore a $185 dress by Wilfred for Aritzia and a leather jacket by Mackage.