10 Hemp-Infused Products To Add To Your Beauty Routine

1. Province Apothecary
This omega-rich skin-healing balm is formulated with rosehip, evening primrose and hemp seed oils. Massage it onto your body to prevent dryness or spot treat cracked skin areas — dry, chapped skin doesn’t stand a chance.
Hydrating Rescue Balm, $26, provinceapothecary.ca
2. The Body Shop
This best-selling hand cream provides your mitts with heavy duty hydration thanks to its community trade hemp oil that’s grown in France. It’s so beloved that one is sold every nine seconds worldwide.
Hemp Hard-Working Hand Protector, $21, thebodyshop.com
3. Eve Lom
Packed with abyssinian and hemp seed oils, this quick-absorbing face oil turns around a dry, dull complexion by boosting hydration levels and nourishing tired skin.
Radiance Face Oil, $104, murale.ca
4. Lush
If you struggle with a dry, frizzy mane, this treatment is for you. Comb through dry strands and let its moisture-rich formula of organic hemp, Brazil nut and coconut oils work their magic.
Jasmine And Henna Fluff-Eaze, $27, lush.ca
5. Maison Margiela
This warm and spicy scent bottles the nostalgic eau of Woodstock with notes of patchouli essence, leather and cannabis accord.
Replica Music Festival Eau de Toilette, $155, sephora.com
6. Meant
You can use this hemp seed oil-infused, multi-tasking 3-in-1 wash as a shampoo, body wash and face cleanser.
The Do-All Wash Gentle Everyday Shampoo, $41, meantsimply.com
7. Milk Makeup
Hemp-derived cannabis oil gives this mascara a hydrating boost to condition your lashes while providing a full, thick fringe.
Kush High Volume Mascara, $29, sephora.com
8. Rocky Mountain Soap Co.
Patchouli, hemp seed oil and organic shea butter soothes skin while mint provides an uplifting, invigorating scent for your morning shower.
Patchouli & Mint Natural Soap Bar, $6, rockymountainsoap.com
9. Tenoverten
Containing a cocktail of hydrating oils like rose flower, argan, jojoba and hemp seed, this non-greasy oil promotes healthy nail growth and soothes dry cuticles.
The Rose Oil, $33, ecodivabeauty.ca
10. Herb Essntls
Keep your pucker soft and hydrated and rebuild your lips natural moisture barrier with this cannabis sativa oil-infused lip balm.
Cannabis Infused Lip Balm, $16, herbessntls.com